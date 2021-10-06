Save $50 on this 120GB Delkin XQD memory card (only until midnight!)

While the Black Friday camera deals are still a little way off, this stunning saving may be of interest to you.

The Delkin 120GB Premium XQD Memory Card is just $149.99 – a saving of $50! It's made to excel in high-end camera bodies, including a number of Z-mount cameras such as the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II.

Delkin 120GB Premium memory card: $149.99 (was $199.99) Save 25% This durable Delkin Devices premium XQD card features highly respectable read speeds of up to 440 MB/s and write speeds of up to 400 MB/s. It can record DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) and Full HD (1920 x 1080) video at up to 180 fps, and up to 200 continuous raw still image bursts. Grab one while stocks last.

US deal (ends midnight)

Equipped with a PCIe 2.0 interface, XQD Format Version 2 compliance, and EB Stream functionality, this Premium XQD card features highly respectable read speeds of up to 440 MB/s and write speeds of up to 400 MB/s. This means it can record DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) and Full HD (1920 x 1080) video at up to 180 fps, and up to 200 continuous raw still image bursts – impressive stuff.

As you'd expect from a memory card from Delkin, this is shockproof, magnet proof, X-ray proof, anti-static, UV-guarded, and resistant to extreme temperatures, so you can rest assured when using it in extreme environments.

