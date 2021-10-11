Save $230 - big savings on Sandisk SSD portable drives. Today only!

Popular

There is still some time to go until the Black Friday camera deals start to drop, but B&H is getting us in the mood with some spectacular savings on Sandisk SSD drives and memory cards. But hurry as this is a one-day offer - so you only have to midnight Eastern Time if you want to take full advantage.

The offer on SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable SSD really stands out as a great deal for photographers and videomakers. With a $230 saving, this pocket solid state drive is under half price.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD has a cool 2TB of storage with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring 1000MB/s read and write speeds. It's ruggedized and water-resistant, so is safe to travel with you on any outdoor adventures, and it's got the SanDisk five-year warranty, not that you'll need it. 

The SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable drive's forged aluminum chassis feels great and acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds no matter what adventure you're on. It also has up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, and there's a handy carabiner loop for securing your drive so you can safely go about capturing wonderful moments.

There is also a tempting deal on the 1TB version of this drive too:

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

