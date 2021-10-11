Save $230 - big savings on Sandisk SSD portable drives. Today only!

There is still some time to go until the Black Friday camera deals start to drop, but B&H is getting us in the mood with some spectacular savings on Sandisk SSD drives and memory cards. But hurry as this is a one-day offer - so you only have to midnight Eastern Time if you want to take full advantage.
The offer on SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable SSD really stands out as a great deal for photographers and videomakers. With a $230 saving, this pocket solid state drive is under half price.
The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD has a cool 2TB of storage with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring 1000MB/s read and write speeds. It's ruggedized and water-resistant, so is safe to travel with you on any outdoor adventures, and it's got the SanDisk five-year warranty, not that you'll need it.
SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD |
was $449.99| now $219.99
Save $148 This SanDisk Extreme SDXC drive has a cool 2TB of storage with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring 1000MB/s read/write speeds. It's ruggedized and water-resistant, so is safe to travel with you on any outdoor adventures.
US deal - ends midnight (ET), 11 October 2021View Deal
The SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable drive's forged aluminum chassis feels great and acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds no matter what adventure you're on. It also has up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, and there's a handy carabiner loop for securing your drive so you can safely go about capturing wonderful moments.
There is also a tempting deal on the 1TB version of this drive too:
SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD |
was $299.99| now $169.99
Save $130 Don't need 2TB of storage? Then there is this great offer on a 1TB drive too...View Deal
