Save $2,000: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II drops to lowest-ever price - now $3,999

Savings are greatly appreciated, and not just in the holiday season. Now you can save an incredible $2,000 from B&H when you order a Canon EOS 1D X Mark II, making it the lowest ever price it has ever been at $3,999.

Canon EOS 1D X Mark II | $3,999 Canon EOS 1D X Mark II | $3,999

Save $2,000 Capable of producing 20.2MP images and achieving 14 frames per second continuous shooting and ability to shoot 4K at 60p or Full HD 1080p slow-motion at 120p, the 1D X Mark II is still a versatile camera for stills and video.

US DEAL

The Mark II is now succeeded by the EOS-1D X Mark III however, it is still a very versatile professional DSLR that is suited to a variety of shooting situations, being ideally suited to sports with its 20.2MP full frame sensor and up to 14 frames per section continuous shooting and vast ISO range of 50-409,600 and ability to shoot 4K video at 60p and HD at 120p. Along with the ability to record on-board to a CFast 2.0 memory card or uncompressed Full HD video can be saved over HDMI to an external recorder of your choice.

The 1D X Mark II has a 61-point High Density Reticular AF II system, which includes 41 cross-type points for a high degree of precision in varying light conditions. Those shooting video will find better AF performance compared to previous generations via its Dual Pixel CMOS AF which made its first appearance in a full-frame sensor which resulted in quick and controllable AF in live view mode. With a versatile set of imaging traits, the Canon EOS 1D X Mark II takes its place as a high performance tool for professional photographers and videographers alike.

Whilst we are now talking about mirrorless cameras and Canon RF lenses, the 1D X Mark II takes advantage of a vast array of Canon EF mount lenses from Canon’s own professional line up and third party varieties, meaning you can find a lens to suit any budget for the 1D X Mark II.

Those who are looking for a capable camera that is also a great option for video, the 1D X Mark II supports DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) resolution recordings up to 60p at 800/Mbps, with Full HD 1080p shooting at 120p at 360/Mbps for slow motion capture.

For recording video in-camera at 4K video you have 4:2:2 sampling and 8-bit color depth and Full HD 1080p footage has 4:2:0 sampling. 4K video is recorded using a central 4096 x 2160 area of the sensor, while Full HD recording makes use of the entire full frame, and a top sensitivity of ISO 12800 is available with 4K or ISO 25600 with Full HD.

This camera might have been replaced by the Mark III in 2020 however, it is still as capable today, as when it was first launched in April 2016.

Read more:

Best Canon camera

Best Canon lenses

DSLR vs Mirrorless cameras

Best professional cameras