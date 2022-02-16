Save $150 and max-out your storage with this SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD deal

If you’re in need of extra space to store your photos or videos on your camera or smartphone, or even to max out the storage of new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - this amazing deal saves you $150 if you purchase this SanDisk Extreme microSD 1TB memory card from Adorama – that is an insane half price deal!

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD| was $300 | now $150

SAVE $150 Designed for microSD devices such as smartphones, cameras, drones, GoPros and action cameras, as well as raw and burst photography – this V30 rated card can handle anything you throw at it!

Designed for microSD devices such as smartphones, cameras, drones, or GoPros and action cameras that can capture Full HD, 3D, and 4K video, as well as raw and burst photography, the 1TB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card from SanDisk has a capacity of 1TB and is compatible with the UHS-I bus, and features a speed class rating of V30, which guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s. If your device does not support the V30 standard, this card also supports the U3 standard, which also guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s. Read speeds are supported up to 160 MB/s and write speeds max out at 90 MB/s.

While this card has been designed for cameras that are UHS-I / V30 / U3 compatible, it may be used in devices that do not support UHS-I / V30 / U3. However, bear in mind that this card will then default to your device's speed class and bus rating, such as UHS-I and U1, which supports minimum write speeds of 10 MB/s, or Class 10, which also supports minimum write speeds of 10 MB/s.

SanDisk also built this card with support for the Application Performance Class 2 (A2) spec, which includes optimizations to give Android users an improved mobile experience, delivering faster mobile app performance. The A2 spec also allows the card to manage random read input-output access per second (IOPS) operations so it can quickly open apps and process accompanying tasks, such as audio, graphics, saved profiles, and in-app permissions.

As with most SanDisk media, this memory card is shockproof, X-ray proof, and waterproof, while also being able to withstand extreme temperatures, allowing you to take this card with you into extreme environments. Should the card's data become compromised, you also benefit from the option to download RescuePRO Deluxe software, and SanDisk's Memory Zone app offers users a simple way to organize, browse, and back up files on their Android mobile device. Additionally, included is a microSD to SD adapter with a write protect switch, allowing this card to be used in SD-compatible devices, such as higher end camera systems or for data transfers from card to PC or Mac.

At $150 you are getting a real bargain for the amount of storage you are getting, along with fast transfer and write speeds, no matter what you use this memory card for, you can be sure it will be able to keep up with whatever you throw at it.

