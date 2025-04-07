SanDisk reveals its first-ever CFexpress Type A card

SanDisk has launched its first-ever CFexpress Type A Card, aimed at users of cameras like the A7R V, A7S III, A7 IV, A1 II and A9 III. The new PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type A card is available in 480GB or 960GB and it boasts fast maximum transfer speeds. It uses the fastest CFexpress 4.0 interface, making it twice as quick as the first generation of Type A cards. Maximum read speed is 1800MB/s, and the card has a 1650MB/s peak write rate. Minimum sustained write speed isn't advertised, but the new card is VPG200-certified, meaning it's guaranteed to sustain 200MB/s during video recording.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

While these stats are mightily impressive, the new SanDisk Type A card still trails the current Type A speed champ by some margin. The A2 Pro Type A card from Nextorage claims to be capable of 1950MB/s read and 1900MB/s write speeds, while also being the only Type A card on the market to feature VPG800 certification.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

But SanDisk's new card fights back with its rugged build quality. Boasting up to 7.5-meter drop protection, bend protection of up to 150 Newtons, IP57 water and dust resistance, and an operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C; PRO-CINEMA cards should be able to survive some abuse.

The SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type A card will be available soon, priced at $249.99/£288.99 for the 480GB capacity. The 960GB version costs $449.99/£463.99.