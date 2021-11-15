Popular

Save $1,300 on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X now only $1699

By

You can now buy an Olympus OM-D E-M1X for just $1699 from Adorama, saving yourself $1,300

Olympus
(Image credit: Olympus)

There are some great Black Friday camera deals on right now but this offer on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X is particularly good. Now just $1,699 you'll save $1,300 which means you could also invest in some of the best micro four-thirds lenses. With a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor and the ability to shoot 4K 20fps, the OM-D E-M1X is perfect for sports and wildlife photography and it has built-in ND filters which are perfect for shooting landscapes.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X Black Friday Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M1X |

Olympus OM-D E-M1X | was $2,999 | now $1,699
Save $1,300 You won't find a much better discount than this! Get the Olympus OM-D E-M1X now for just $1,699 and save yourself $1,300 on Olympus' pro sport and action camera. 


View Deal

One of the most attractive features of the best Olympus cameras is their size and weight. Thanks to their Micro Four Thirds sensors, Olympus cameras are relatively small and light which means less strain on your neck and more room in your bag for accessories. The other advantage of shooting Micro Four Thirds is that big zoom lenses are a lot smaller than full-frame equivalent thanks to the 2x crop factor. 

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X features in our list of best professional cameras for several reasons. It's half the size and eight of flagship DSLRs from other camera brands and it comes with a lot of advanced features such as lighting fast burst mode at 60fps, built-in ND filters and includes 7 stops of image stabilization.

One of our favorite features of the Olympus OM-D E-M1X is its integrated vertical grip, which features a deep finger rest for enhanced ergonomics – vitally important when you're out shooting in the field for long periods of time. 

If you're a landscape shooter who's concerned about the 20MP sensor, fear not! The Olympus OM-D E-M1X also features a 50MP handheld high res shot mode for additional image quality.

Read more

Best Micro Four Thirds lenses
Best Micro Four Thirds camera
Best mirrorless camera
Best Fujifilm camera
Best Nikon camera
Best Sony camera
Best Canon camera

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specialises in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylised product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles