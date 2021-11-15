Save $1,300 on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X now only $1699

There are some great Black Friday camera deals on right now but this offer on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X is particularly good. Now just $1,699 you'll save $1,300 which means you could also invest in some of the best micro four-thirds lenses. With a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor and the ability to shoot 4K 20fps, the OM-D E-M1X is perfect for sports and wildlife photography and it has built-in ND filters which are perfect for shooting landscapes.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X Black Friday Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M1X | Olympus OM-D E-M1X | was $2,999 | now $1,699

Save $1,300 You won't find a much better discount than this! Get the Olympus OM-D E-M1X now for just $1,699 and save yourself $1,300 on Olympus' pro sport and action camera.



One of the most attractive features of the best Olympus cameras is their size and weight. Thanks to their Micro Four Thirds sensors, Olympus cameras are relatively small and light which means less strain on your neck and more room in your bag for accessories. The other advantage of shooting Micro Four Thirds is that big zoom lenses are a lot smaller than full-frame equivalent thanks to the 2x crop factor.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X features in our list of best professional cameras for several reasons. It's half the size and eight of flagship DSLRs from other camera brands and it comes with a lot of advanced features such as lighting fast burst mode at 60fps, built-in ND filters and includes 7 stops of image stabilization.

One of our favorite features of the Olympus OM-D E-M1X is its integrated vertical grip, which features a deep finger rest for enhanced ergonomics – vitally important when you're out shooting in the field for long periods of time.

If you're a landscape shooter who's concerned about the 20MP sensor, fear not! The Olympus OM-D E-M1X also features a 50MP handheld high res shot mode for additional image quality.

