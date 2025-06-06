One of the first brands that I tend to think of when it comes to weather-sealed cameras is OM System, one of the few brands (although not the only one) that gives its cameras an IP rating. The brand’s cheapest cameras, like the E-M10 Mark IV, aren’t weather-sealed. But the OM System OM-5 has the same IP53 durability rating as the pricey OM-1 Mark II – and the price has just dropped under $1,000 in the US.

Weather sealing is often missing on the most affordable cameras. The OM System OM-5 isn’t the only weather-sealed camera to sit under the four-figure price point, but an IP53 rating on a cheap camera is tough to find.

Weather-sealing isn’t the same as waterproofing (for that, there’s the OM System Tough TG-7), but it allows creatives to shoot in the rain. Even for those who don’t like venturing out in foul weather, weather sealing can also help keep dust off the camera sensor. I’ve shot with several weather-sealed OM System cameras over the years, and I’ve never had an issue even out shooting in the rain or on a windy day at the beach.

The OM-5 usually retails for $1,199, but the camera has now dropped to $899.99 body only, a 25 percent discount. The biggest catch is that the bundle with the kit lens isn’t on sale. The body-only discount is a good opportunity to pair the body with one of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses instead. To maintain the weather-sealing benefit, however, ensure that you choose a lens that’s also weather-sealed. If you want to keep it both affordable, compact, and weather-sealed, the new 17mm f/1.8 II and 25mm f/1.8 II are solid choices.

While IP-rated weather-sealing is one of my favorite OM System features, the OM-5 has a few of my other favorite tools. Live Composite merges several photos together, recording only the changes in light on subsequent images, which creates some pretty epic star trails and light paintings.

The OM-5 also has Starry Sky AF, a mode that makes it easier for beginners to learn how to shoot astrophotography by shooting the night sky without needing manual focus. Another key feature for beginners and serious shooters alike is the built-in stabilization, a serious boost to helping avoid blurry shots.

The OM-5 also has the trendy look of a retro camera, yet, unlike the OM-3, still offers a grip, albeit a small one. The Micro Four Thirds camera also has a fairly compact body that’s excellent for travel, or pairing with a pancake lens instead of getting a point-and-shoot.

Micro Four Thirds isn’t for everyone – the format isn’t as good in low light, and the crop factor makes ultra-wide angles a bit more difficult. But the 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor is no slouch either. Where the OM-5 lacks in sensor size, it makes up for in durability, portability, and packability, with built-in features that allow you to leave the tripod and ND filters behind and shoot star trails without Photoshop.

One final consideration? The OM-5 was released in 2022. That’s not terribly old, but age is likely why the camera’s price has dipped for the temporary sale.

