Save an enormous $400 with Canon's latest rebates

If you're looking for a deal in this economic crisis, and are really wanting the best Canon mirrorless camera or the best Canon lenses to go with it, you can save some serious dough with the latest Canon rebates – offering up to a massive $400 in savings.

Specialist retailers B&H (opens in new tab) and Adorama (opens in new tab) currently have a bunch of rebates on Canon cameras, lenses and accessories that simply cannot be missed. So whether you want a new camera, wide-angle lens, a super-zoom, a flash or a battery grip, these rebates have something for everyone.

We've picked out what we think are the best offers down below, but feel free to take a deep dive over at B&H (opens in new tab) and Adorama (opens in new tab) for more deals.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R + 24-105mm f/4-7.1| was $2,099 |now $1,899 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 The Canon EOS R packs a 30.3MP full-frame sensor, 8fps shooting, 4K 30p, and an ISO range going all the way to 40,000. Now paired with the extremely versatile 24-105mm, you have a system that can capture a wide range from sports to landscapes and everything in-between.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM| was $659 |now $499 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $150 A versatile telephoto zoom within a portable form factor, this lens is perfect for those looking to photograph wildlife, sports or travel images.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM| was $199 |now $159 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $40 This nifty-fifty is always a good lens to have in your bag. Now available for just $159, this is an incredible lens for the money and perfect for street photography.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM| was $1,399 |now $999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 Designed from the ground up for mirrorless, this 100mm f/2.8 lens is designed to get closer to subjects to make them appear life-size. With a close focus of just 10.2" and a maximum magnification of 1.4x, this lens is what you need to make your bug's life come to the big screen.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R body only| was $1,799 |now $1,599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 Canon debut full frame mirrorless has a 30.3MP sensor, shoots 8fps and 4K 30p, with an ISO range going all the way to 40,000.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM| was $2,399 |now $1,999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 Covering a wide zoom range, this 15-35mm is the ultimate workhorse for those landscape, architecture or events. With a constant f/2.8 aperture, it's suited for images and video in low-light conditions.

US DEAL

Read more:

Best Canon cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Mirrorless camera (opens in new tab)

Best Canon lenses (opens in new tab)

Best telephoto lenses for Canon (opens in new tab)