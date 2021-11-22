Save a massive $1500 on a Fujifilm GFX 50R this Black Friday from Adorama

The Fujifilm GFX 50R is one of our favorite Fujifilm GFX models, and although it was discontinued in 2021, its sensor lives on in the new GFX 50S II. It may be last year's camera, but its 51MP medium format sensor is still very much up to date.

What we can't believe here is this Black Friday price! Adorama is offering the GFX 50R body only for under $3,000 – that's in the same territory as full frame cameras with half this resolution! This has got to be one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far.

You'll have to get a lens separately, but we have a guide to the best Fujifilm GFX lenses to help you choose. Or, if you've already invested in the GFX system, here's your chance to get a second GFX body at a price we'll almost certainly never see again.

Fujifilm GFX 50R | Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4499 | NOW $2999

Save $1500 on a Fujifilm GFX 50R – a 51.4MP, rangefinder style medium format camera. It's dust and weather resistant and freezeproof to -10 degrees plus it's lightweight and portable for a medium format camera.

What we love about the GFX 50R is its elegant and compact rangefinder style body. Its contrast AF system is more leisurely than regular mirrorless cameras, but this is a model you use for more considered landscape, travel or portrait photography. We were pretty upset when Fujifilm discontinued this particular design, and if you feel the same way, then you probably need to act pretty fast while stocks last!

