The Fujifilm X-T30 II may be old, but it’s cheap – and I would buy it over the popular X-M5

Cameras that are a few years old may not have the latest attention-grabbing features, but opting for a slightly dated model can be a great hack for getting a good camera without spending a ton of cash. Case in point? The Fujifilm X-T30 II is a 2021 model that has now been replaced by the X-T50, but it crams some of the same specifications as the new X-M5 into a camera that’s now under $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,800 even when bundled with a lens.

Introduced in 2021, the Fujifilm X-T30 II was essentially a baby X-T4 with a lower price point but a more limited feature set. Now that the camera has been replaced by the X-T50, the X-T30 II is one of the most affordable Fujifilm mirrorless cameras. But, the question with any older camera model is this: is the Fujifilm X-T30 II worth buying in 2025?

Despite being an older model, the Fujifilm X-T30 II carries several specifications that are identical to the Fujifilm X-M5, which launched in 2024. I would buy the Fujifilm X-T30 II over the newer X-M5, but I’m also a photographer not a videographer. The X-M5 is geared more towards vlogging, so many of its biggest features aren’t high up on my priority list – and the vlogging camera lacks a viewfinder.

Both the X-T30 II and X-M5 use the same 26.1MP X-Trans 4 sensor. That doesn’t exactly mean that image quality between the two will be identical, however, because the X-M5 does use the newer X-Processor 5. The camera’s processor is responsible for how quickly the camera can process images, but also influences how much grain is in the images taken at high ISOs. In short, that means that while image quality should be quite close between the two cameras, the X-M5 may do a bit better in low light.

Another update that the X-M5 has is the latest autofocus algorithms. The X-M5 also focuses on video. As such, it boasts the higher video resolution between the two options. The X-M5 has both a mic and headphone port, unlike the X-T30 II’s single stereo mic output. The X-M5 is the better choice for vlogging between the two cameras, but the camera’s early success means it is currently difficult to find in stock.

But while the X-M5 may be the better choice for vlogging, for stills photographers, the X-T50 II has a big advantage the X-M5 doesn’t: A viewfinder. The X-M5 is also about being compact, which emits the viewfinder and that bump at the top of the camera with it. The X-T30 II isn’t large, but it isn’t quite as compact as the X-M5. Many still photographers – myself included – prefer using a viewfinder. It’s much easier to use in bright sunlight and encourages a proper grip on the camera. I also love Fujifilm’s classic dials, but the X-M5 uses mode dials instead of the shutter speed and exposure compensation dials on the X-T30 II.

Is the Fujifilm X-T30 II Fujifilm’s best camera? No, but for photographers who consider a viewfinder a must-have, it might just be Fujifilm’s best cheap camera right now. Photographers with more wiggle room in the budget can find 40.2MP sensor, 6K video, and the latest autofocus algorithms in the Fujifilm X-T50. Vloggers can find 6K and a compact design in the X-M5.

As an older model, finding the Fujifilm X-T30 II in stock isn’t exactly an easy feat either, but it’s not impossible. Amazon US has the camera with a lens for $999, which is less than the used version of the body that is going for at some stores. If the price climbs much farther than that, then the newer Fujifilm X-T50 would be the better choice, but I think the X-T30 II is at least worth comparing to the best budget cameras.

