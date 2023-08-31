Samsung's new PRO Ultimate memory cards are lightning-fast and extremely robust

Samsung has just released a 'PRO Ultimate' UHS-I memory card series in microSD and standard SDXC formats. Designed with professional content creators in mind, they have the capabilities of storing up to 512GB and a read speed of 200MB/S making them perfect to use with the high-speed, high-resolution cameras being released today.

Whether you shoot with one of the best DJI drones (or any of the best camera drones for that matter), an action camera , DSLR or a mirrorless camera , these memory cards are poised to set a new standard in storage capabilities. "Seamless handling of large-sized content is essential for professional creators working with gadgets like drones and action cameras," noted Hangu Sohn, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics.

The standout feature of the PRO Ultimate series is its high read and write speeds made possible by the UHS-I configuration. With read speeds hitting 200MB/s and write speeds reaching 130MB/s, these memory cards facilitate effortless data transfer, even for data-intensive files such as 4K ultra-high definition videos, backed by Video Speed Class 30 (V30) support.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Not only are the PRO cards lightning fast, they also boast enhanced reliability and durability features. The upgraded Error Correction Code engine with a Low-Density Parity Check code of 2KB delivers heightened durability for extensive write-and-erase cycles. They also excel in adverse conditions, boasting water protection for up to 72 hours in two meters of depth and are said to be drop-proof from heights of up to five meters. With wear-out protection for up to 10,000 swipes, as well as X-ray and magnetic protection and endurance of extreme temperatures ranging from -25°C to 85°C shock protection up to 1,500g they are seriously robust.

Samsung has also employed a new 28-nanometer (nm) controller in the Pro cards which not only improves power efficiency by 37% compared to its predecessor but also prolongs device battery life, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.

Available with a starting price of £19.49 (around $24.80/AU$38.19), the PRO Ultimate microSD card offers storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, while the version bundled with a USB card reader starts from £24.99.

The PRO Ultimate SD card, priced from £15.99 (roughly /$20.35AU$31.99), is available in storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and the SD card and USB card reader bundle starts at £21.79 ($27.72/AU$42.69)

The PRO Ultimate microSD card will be exclusively available through Amazon starting in early September, followed by the PRO Ultimate SD card's launch in October 2023 and will come with a ten-year limited warranty.

