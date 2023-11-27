Samsung's Expert RAW app just got even better with neutral density filters

The Expert RAW camera app found on Samsung Galaxy flagship phones has just got even better thanks to an udate that allows users to shoot with a digital neutral density filter.

We already consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as one of the best camera phones you can buy and this latest update makes it even more appealing to those looking for professional features in a smartphone. The Expert RAW app already enables users to have complete manual control when shooting as well as the ability to save images in RAW making it easier to change the exposure and color grade in a photo editing app.

Neutral Density filters are commonly used by landscape photographers when they want to capture long exposures of moving objects such as clouds or water. They create a beautiful, dreamy effect that can make the sea appear completely still or give waterfalls a flowing hazy effect. When shooting long exposures with a mirrorless camera or DSLR you usually need a tripod so that the slow shutter speed doesn't create blurriness in the areas that need to be sharp but some phones have good enough image stabilization you don't even need one.

To use the ND filters you will need to install the latest version of Expert RAW from the Galaxy Store. You can select the “strength” (we usually talk about neutral density filters in stops so 1000 for example would be 10 stop) of the neutral density filter in the settings menu - the higher the number the darker the neutral density filter will appear and the brighter the conditions you can shoot in.

We can’t wait to test out this new feature and compare it to what you can achieve with a “proper” camera. It will also be interesting to see whether you need a phone tripod or whether you can shoot handheld - if the latter is true shooting long exposures in bright delay just got heck of a lot simpler.

I firmly believe that a phone camera will never be able to replace the real thing but with so many advanced features now available on a device that fits in your pocket, I can easily understand why people would rather invest in a smartphone than a camera. Take the Google Pixel 8 Pro for example, with its new AI magic editor you can now remove an object, merge images to create a perfect group photo or remove motion blur in just a few clicks. It’s hard not to be impressed by the capabilities of smartphones these days and it seems like the sky really is the limit.

