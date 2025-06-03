After launching a free smartphone variant of Photoshop for iOS earlier this year, Adobe has now expanded the app’s reach to Android devices. On Tuesday, June 3, Adobe announced that the Adobe Photoshop mobile beta app is now available on Google Play for Android phones and tablets.

The free smartphone-ready Photoshop app isn’t as fully-fledged as Photoshop variants for desktop, but the new mobile Photoshop app offers far more similarities than earlier options like Photoshop Express. While the new app offers more similarities to the longstanding photo editor, like Photoshop Express, the mobile Photoshop app is free.

On the new Android Photoshop app , creatives can use longstanding Photoshop favorites like selections, layers, and masks to merge multiple images and graphic elements into one. The list of tools also includes the Healing Brush, Remove, and Clone Stamp tools to remove distractions from an image. The Tap Select, Object Select, and Magic Wand tools are also available on mobile to select a portion of the image rather than applying edits to the whole file.

Adobe Photoshop for iPhone, pictured above, launched earlier this year and is now out of beta testing (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Adobe Firefly, the brand’s AI, is also integrated into the app, including Generative Fill. The tool can add elements to a graphic or can be used to fill in gaps left by removing something from an image.

The Photoshop mobile app is still in beta on Android, but is now widely available to download. The app requires Android 11 or later and at least 6GB of RAM, although 8GB or more of RAM is recommended for the best performance.

Adobe says that, as a beta version, the Photoshop Android app offers all features for free. The iOS version, which is out of beta testing, is also a free app, but some premium features require a subscription.

The Android version of Photoshop is available from Google Play .

