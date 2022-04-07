Sample images: see the monster Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens in action

The Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S supertelephoto is one of the most interesting - and most expensive - lenses to be launched for the Nikon full-frame mirrorless system to date. Launched earlier today (opens in new tab), this long-tom lens is unusual in two major respects.

First, unlike the 800mm lenses designed for pro wildlife and sports photographers using DSLR cameras, this mirrorless lens offers a maximum aperture of f/6.3, rather than the more traditional and wider f/5.6. The advantage is that the lens is lighter - and because there is an electronic viewfinder, you have no worries about the image looking too dark as you look through the lens (even if you use it with teleconverters).

But the price is also remarkable. the $6,500 tag sounds high - but it is much more affordable way of getting an 800mm than buying an f/5.6 version.

But the proof of the lens is in the images - so Nikon USA has released half a dozen sample shots that show just what this lens can deliver, which you can see for yourself below…

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S specifications

Mount: Nikon Z

Full frame: Yes

Autofocus: Yes

Image stabilization: Yes

Lens construction: 22 elements in 14 groups

Angle of view: 3 degrees 10'

Diaphragm blades: 9

Minimum aperture: f/32

Minimum focusing distance: 5m / 16.41 ft

Filter size: 46mm

Dimensions: 140x385mm

Weight: 5.25 lb / 2385g

The lens goes on sale later this month for $6,499 / £6,299 / AU$10,499, but is available to preorder today:

US:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from B&H (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Adorama (opens in new tab)

UK:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Wex (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Park Cameras (opens in new tab)

AU:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Ted's Cameras (opens in new tab)

Read more

Best Nikon Z lenses (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon cameras (opens in new tab)

Best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab)

Nikon Z lens roadmap (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon telephoto lenses (opens in new tab)

Best teleconverters (opens in new tab)

US:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from B&H (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Adorama (opens in new tab)

UK:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Wex (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Park Cameras (opens in new tab)

AU:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Ted's Cameras (opens in new tab)

US:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from B&H (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Adorama (opens in new tab)

UK:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Wex (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Park Cameras (opens in new tab)

AU:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Ted's Cameras (opens in new tab)

US:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from B&H (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Adorama (opens in new tab)

UK:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Wex (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Park Cameras (opens in new tab)

AU:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Ted's Cameras (opens in new tab)

US:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from B&H (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Adorama (opens in new tab)

UK:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Wex (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Park Cameras (opens in new tab)

AU:

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Ted's Cameras (opens in new tab)