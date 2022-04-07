Sample images: see the monster Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens in action

By published

Nikon USA has released sample shots taken on the new Nikon Z-mount 800mm f/6.3 supertelephoto lens

Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S
Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S supertelephoto is one of the most interesting - and most expensive - lenses to be launched for the Nikon full-frame mirrorless system to date. Launched earlier today (opens in new tab), this long-tom lens is unusual in two major respects.

First, unlike the 800mm lenses designed for pro wildlife and sports photographers using DSLR cameras, this mirrorless lens offers a maximum aperture of f/6.3, rather than the more traditional and wider f/5.6. The advantage is that the lens is lighter - and because there is an electronic viewfinder, you have no worries about the image looking too dark as you look through the lens (even if you use it with teleconverters).

But the price is also remarkable. the $6,500 tag sounds high - but it is much more affordable way of getting an 800mm than buying an f/5.6 version.

But the proof of the lens is in the images - so Nikon USA has released half a dozen sample shots that show just what this lens can deliver, which you can see for yourself below…

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S - sample image

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S specifications

Mount: Nikon Z
Full frame: Yes
Autofocus: Yes
Image stabilization: Yes
Lens construction: 22 elements in 14 groups
Angle of view: 3 degrees 10'
Diaphragm blades: 9
Minimum aperture: f/32
Minimum focusing distance: 5m / 16.41 ft
Filter size: 46mm
Dimensions: 140x385mm
Weight: 5.25 lb / 2385g

The lens goes on sale later this month for $6,499 / £6,299 / AU$10,499, but is available to preorder today:

US:
• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from B&H (opens in new tab)
• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Adorama (opens in new tab)

UK:
• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Wex (opens in new tab)
• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Park Cameras (opens in new tab)

AU:
• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Ted's Cameras (opens in new tab)

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

