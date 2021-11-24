The best Black Friday camera deals this year have thrown up some real highlights – as well as some fantastic ring lights! And this is the best bargain we've seen so far, with the Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light kit down to just $61.19 – a saving of $28.80!

Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light kit: $61.19 (was $89.99) Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light kit: $61.19 (was $89.99)

Save $28.80 This 60W, bicolor ring light comes with stand, phone holder and ball head – everything you need for vlogging, makeup or brighter, clearer video calls.

US DEAL

If you're looking for the best ring light deals, Amazon has you covered with this Black Friday bargain. The Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light packs 60W of power with adjustable bicolor temperature, enabling you to adjust between 3000 and 5800K.

It can be powered by two optional li-ion batteries (not included) or the bundled charging cable for wired or on-the-go power. With a stand and three different holders, it can accommodate phones, tablets or cameras.

