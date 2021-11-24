Popular

Ring light slashed by $28 – but hurry, this Lightning Deal expires soon!

By

$28 off this 18-inch ring light, but act fast – this Amazon Lightning Deal ends in a few hours

Black Friday ring light
(Image credit: Amazon)

The best Black Friday camera deals this year have thrown up some real highlights – as well as some fantastic ring lights! And this is the best bargain we've seen so far, with the Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light kit down to just $61.19 – a saving of $28.80!

Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light kit: $61.19 (was $89.99)

Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light kit: $61.19 (was $89.99)
Save $28.80 This 60W, bicolor ring light comes with stand, phone holder and ball head – everything you need for vlogging, makeup or brighter, clearer video calls.
US DEAL

If you're looking for the best ring light deals, Amazon has you covered with this Black Friday bargain. The Ivisii 18-inch Ring Light packs 60W of power with adjustable bicolor temperature, enabling you to adjust between 3000 and 5800K. 

It can be powered by two optional li-ion batteries (not included) or the bundled charging cable for wired or on-the-go power. With a stand and three different holders, it can accommodate phones, tablets or cameras. 

Read more: 

Best Canon Black Friday deals
Best Nikon Black Friday deals
Best Sony Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday Instax camera deals
Best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals
Best Black Friday GoPro deals

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles