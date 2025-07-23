Compact cameras are surging in popularity – and so are tiny accessories. The Godox iT20 is a tiny rechargeable flash that weighs just 45g, which is about the same weight as a golf ball. Despite the flash’s small size, the iT20 delivers more than 700 flashes in one charge with a 1.5-second recycle time.

The Godox iT20 launched alongside the slightly larger iT22. Both compact flashes have both auto TTL and manual modes, the latter of which is adjustable from full power to 1/32 power. A simple mode button on the flash and plus and minus buttons with a small screen aid users in choosing the flash power.

The flashes are powered by a rechargeable li-ion battery that the company rates for up to 700 flashes, even at full power.

(Image credit: Godox)

Both flashes are compatible with magnetic modifiers. A spreader and two colored filters are included with the flash itself, while additional magnetic diffusers, colored gels, and even a honeycomb grid are available to purchase separately.

The iT20 is the smaller, lighter of the two flashes, coming in at 41.5mm×41mm×32mm and about 45 g. The iT22 has the same battery capacity and range, but sits higher in the hot shoe mount to reach over larger lenses. The iT22 weighs around 52g and measures 40mm×64mm×28mm.

Photographers who want both the height and the small profile can pick up an optional TR TLL hot shoe riser, which will give the iT20 lift over larger lenses when needed, as well as a 90-degree tilt.

(Image credit: Godox)

Both flashes list for about $45 in the US and about £52 in the UK, making them an affordable accessory for compact cameras and entry-level mirrorless cameras. As budget flashes, they leave out a few advanced features, including HSS for using the flash with fast shutter speeds. The flash also lacks an adjustable tilt position in order to bounce the light off of walls and ceilings. The iT20 and iT22 sit behind compact flashes like the Godox iT30, which offers HSS and wireless off-camera capabilities.

Godox has not yet shared the flash’s guide number, a rating that indicates how powerful the light is by listing how far the light will reach. As a budget, compact option, the small flash is likely to have more limited reach than Godox’s larger lights.

The Godox will be available in variations to support TTL on Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, OM System, and Panasonic camera bodies. The flash is already available at some retailers, including Amazon.

