Realme GT Neo3 teases 150W UltraDart charging tech & Dimensity 8100 chip

Realme chose Mobile World Congress 2022, to launch its 100-200W UltraDart charging technology. The Chinese company has already confirmed that the Realme GT Neo3 will bring a 150W solution on the market soon and now today has shared a short video, on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, showcasing the phone and its immense charging speeds.

(Image credit: Weibo)

This insanely fast charging speed is made possible via multiple boost charge pumps which increase the charger’s current. Realme has said that using UltraDart charging will retain 80% battery capacity for its smartphones, after 1000 complete charge cycles.

It’s been confirmed that the Realme GT Neo3 will also be among the first phones using MediaTek’s brand new Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Realme GT Neo3 rumored specs

While we wait for official specifications, we can look at the rumors that surround the upcoming camera phone. Renders leaked once again on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, show the smartphone with gaming phone-like design with sharp lines and orange accents, a rear triple-camera setup and shoulder trigger buttons on the frame, which could potentially be customisable.

Like its predecessor, the GT Neo3 is tipped to also boast a triple-camera system on the back, and we can see, from the leaked renders, the camera module has two large cut-outs and a third very small one below these. The camera module also looks to be home to the LED flash module. An educated guess would be a 50MP or even 64MP main camera, together with an ultrawide camera and a macro sensor.

Super-fast charging at WMC

Realme weren’t the only brand to demonstrate 150W charging at World Mobile Congress – Oppo has also announced a new 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging standard, which it claims will charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1 percent to 50 percent charge in just five minutes and to 100 percent in 15 minutes. The company has said we will see this first it a yet to be named smartphone from sub-brand OnePlus in the second quarter of 2022. The company has even been talking about 240W in the future, so we expect charging to get a lot speedier across the board this year…







