Realme GT Neo 2 phone is launching in Europe next week

Having already launched the GT Neo 2 in China and India, Realme has announced its powerful mid-range camera phone will be launched in Europe on 15 November. As it’s already launched in other regions, we know exactly what to expect from the Snapdragon 870 processor powered phone that sits in a sweet spot between the mid-range and flagship phone market.

65W SuperDart fast-charge

We know to expect a powerful performance from the Snapdragon 870 chipset, thanks to the other phone models it features it. Complimenting this powerhouse is a massive 5000mAh battery and 65W SuperDart fast-charge technology, that gives a full charge in under 40 minutes.

Adding to the GT Neo 2’s theme of power and performance is a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display on the front, which features a 1080 x 2400 resolution panel. It boasts a peak brightness of 1300 nits, has a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR10+ content.

The GT Neo 2, which will undoubtedly be popular with gamers, features a 600Hz touch sampling rate and a large internal vapor cooling system.

Triple camera system

(Image credit: Realme)

The triple camera system on the back consists of a primary 64MP sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide and low-res 2MP macro. There’s also a 16MP in-display selfie camera. The AI camera system has lots of interesting settings including Super Nightscape, Bokeh, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Tilt-shift and Street Photography Mode, which we can see being very popular.

The good-looking 5G-ready phone comes in green, blue and black and weights just 200g and features face and fingerprint unlock.

Price is what we don’t know about the GT Neo 2 and ultimately that is what will have the final say as to where the phone sits amongst the best budget phone competition. In India, the GT Neo is lower priced than the Realme GT, but more than the Realme 8 Pro. Luckily, we only have until 15 November to wait to find out the full pricing details for the UK and Europe.





• Best camera phone in 2021

• Best iPhone for photography

• Best burner phone

• Best 5G phone

• Best phablets

• Best flip phones

