Purchase a Fujifilm X-H2S and get a free Delkin 325GB CFexpress card worth $400!

Get a free $400 Delkin 325GB CFexpress card when you purchase a Fujifilm X-H2S and unlock its full power!

Fujifilm X-H2S
(Image credit: Fujifilm/Delkin)

The Fujifilm X-H2S is the company's latest and greatest multimedia camera. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy it, then now could be your chance. Fujifilm is offering a free 325GB Delkin Black card worth $400 via mail in rebate with every purchase between May 31 until 4 September 2022.

Not only are you getting $400 off this combination, but the CFexpress card will unlock all of the high-power features of the Fujifilm X-H2S, so you can take full 6.2K videos – or if slow-motion is more your thing, 4K 120 or even 240fps in FHD!

We gave the Fujifilm X-H2S a glowing review (opens in new tab), both when it comes to stills photography and video. It's the company's flagship camera, offering 40fps continuous shooting, Fujifilm's new 5th generation sensor and processor and uncropped 6.2K 30p video. Put simple, it's the best X-Series camera yet.

Fujifilm X-H2S | $2,499 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $400 with free Delkin 325GB CFexpress card (mail in rebate)
The X-H2S from Fujifilm in the latest mirrorless from the company that can produce fantastic 26MP stills and deliver up to 6.2K video recording - this is the perfect camera for those who want elite specs in the compact Micro Four Thirds form factor.
US DEAL

How to qualify? 

To qualify, simply head over to your favorite retailer like B&H (opens in new tab) or Adorama (opens in new tab) and purchase the Fujifilm X-H2S. Then head over to the claim submission page (opens in new tab) at Fujifilm and fill in your details. Once you have uploaded your documents as proof, submit your claim and simply wait for your brand new Delkin Black 325GB CFexpress card to arrive at your door.

It's never been simpler, so we highly recommend you taking the plunge now and save yourself $400 – what's not to love? 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

