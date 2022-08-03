Purchase a Fujifilm X-H2S and get a free Delkin 325GB CFexpress card worth $400!

The Fujifilm X-H2S is the company's latest and greatest multimedia camera. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy it, then now could be your chance. Fujifilm is offering a free 325GB Delkin Black card worth $400 via mail in rebate with every purchase between May 31 until 4 September 2022.

Not only are you getting $400 off this combination, but the CFexpress card will unlock all of the high-power features of the Fujifilm X-H2S, so you can take full 6.2K videos – or if slow-motion is more your thing, 4K 120 or even 240fps in FHD!

We gave the Fujifilm X-H2S a glowing review (opens in new tab), both when it comes to stills photography and video. It's the company's flagship camera, offering 40fps continuous shooting, Fujifilm's new 5th generation sensor and processor and uncropped 6.2K 30p video. Put simple, it's the best X-Series camera yet.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm X-H2S | $2,499 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 with free Delkin 325GB CFexpress card (mail in rebate)

The X-H2S from Fujifilm in the latest mirrorless from the company that can produce fantastic 26MP stills and deliver up to 6.2K video recording - this is the perfect camera for those who want elite specs in the compact Micro Four Thirds form factor.

US DEAL

How to qualify?

To qualify, simply head over to your favorite retailer like B&H (opens in new tab) or Adorama (opens in new tab) and purchase the Fujifilm X-H2S. Then head over to the claim submission page (opens in new tab) at Fujifilm and fill in your details. Once you have uploaded your documents as proof, submit your claim and simply wait for your brand new Delkin Black 325GB CFexpress card to arrive at your door.

It's never been simpler, so we highly recommend you taking the plunge now and save yourself $400 – what's not to love?

Today's best Fujifilm X-H2S deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,499 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $3,114.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Read more:



Fujifilm X-H2S review (opens in new tab)

Best Fujifilm camera (opens in new tab)

Best Micro Four Thirds Camera (opens in new tab)