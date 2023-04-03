Prime time! Sigma drops 3 new lenses for Sony, Fujifilm and L-Mount

The new Sigma 23mm f1.4 DC DN C (left), 50mm f/2 DG DN C (center) and Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN C (right)

It's new glass galore today, as Sigma has announced another three new prime lenses: two full frame, for Sony E and L-Mount, and an APS-C optic for Sony E, L-Mount and Fujifilm X mount.

Yes, not content with releasing the first ever Sigma lenses for Nikon Z mount (opens in new tab), the manufacturer has spread the love by launching three more optics for other systems – and they're part of the much-loved Contemporary range, too.

The one spreading the most love is the Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN C, which is a crop sensor lens (indicated by the "DC" in the product name) releasing for Sony, Fujifilm and L-Mount. It joins Sigma's set of four Contemporary lenses for APS-C cameras, which includes the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary (opens in new tab), the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary (opens in new tab) and the Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary (opens in new tab).

Mounted to an APS-C body it enjoys an equivalent focal length of 34.5mm in full frame terms, making it a great option for street photography, environmental portraiture, documentary and reportage work. Weighing just 340g (L-Mount), it packs 13 elements in 10 groups with a 9-blade aperture for smooth bokeh rendition.

The full frame Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN C (bottom) and Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN C (top) also come in a stunning metallic finish (Image credit: Sigma)

The Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN C and Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN C are both full frame lenses, releasing for Sony E and L-Mount. And where the new 23mm f/1.4 comes in a standard black finish, these two have the option of black or a frankly jaw-dropping metallic silver. Both lenses feature snazzy, magnetic metal lens caps, too.

The 17mm f/4 is an incredibly versatile ultra-wide lens. Obviously well suited to landscapes, architecture, travel and street photography – especially with its super-compact design and 225g weight – it also features a close-focusing distance of just 120mm, making it ideal for vlogging and close-up photography.

The 50mm f/2, meanwhile, is a fast aperture lens that handshakes well with fast autofocus cameras, delivering a classic everyday focal length in a small and lightweight (350g) form that's ideal for shooting on the go. Whether it's travel, portraiture, vlogging or video, like the 17mm f/4 it features dust and splash resistance along with Super Multi-Layer Coating, so you can shoot without limits.

All three lenses go on sale April 21, with the Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN C retailing for £549.99 (US and Australian pricing TBC), the Sigma 23mm f1.4 DC DN C priced at £449.99 and the Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN C coming in at £619.99.

If this article was of interest, you might want to check out our verdicts on the best Sony lenses (opens in new tab), the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab) and the best L-Mount lenses (opens in new tab).