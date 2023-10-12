Prime Day is over - but these great camera deals are STILL on offer at Amazon!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Missed Prime Day, don't worry as these discount-busting deals are still going and they are available to all!

After prime camera deals
(Image credit: Future)

If you missed out on the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale then this is your chance to grab the best discount-busting deals without having a Prime Membership as below we have highlighted that some of the best deals we are during the sale that are still live and the discounts can be had by all!

So what are you waiting for, get the credit card and grab these deals now while they are still in stock, as at these prices available to all we determine that they wont be around for long!

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens|

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens|$599.99|$499.99
SAVE $100 at Amazon Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).  

View Deal
DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit|$1,158

DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit|$1,158
At Amazon DJI's latest sub 250g foldable camera drone is in short supply, but this bundle gets you this impressive 4K 60fps quadcopter with RC remote controller, Fly More Kit and hard case kit

View Deal
Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM|

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM| $1,699| $1,199
SAVE $500 Extremely wide, and extremely versatile, this pro lens can be used to cover a whole range of photography subjects from sports to landscapes, offering a constant aperture of f/4, this lens means business.

View Deal
Sony A7R III|

Sony A7R III|was $2,198|$1,998
SAVE $501.99 If you don't need 61MP of the latest Mark IV, the 42.4MP Sony A7R III is perfect for all your landscape, portrait, sports, or wildlife photography. If you're a keen filmmaker, the camera's 4K will not disappoint.

View Deal
Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit |

Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit | $14,884 | $11,424.95
SAVE $3,460 at Amazon This is a limited edition of the Hasselblad 907x medium format modular camera that was launched to celebrate Hasselblad's 80th birthday. The kit includes a 30mm f/3.5 that matches the lunar grey color of the camera. Also includes the optical viewfinder.

View Deal
Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type B card|

Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type B card|was $389.99|now $289.88
SAVE $100 Don't miss out on this hefty discount on a super-fast CFexpress Type B card.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 C|

Canon EOS R5 C|$4,299|$3,799
SAVE $500 at Amazon Designed to be two cames in one the Canon EOS R5 C is a video-first camera that is able to produce 8K/60fps in Cinema RAW light, 5.9K in Super 35 crop, or even 4K/120fps for slow-motion capture. With a turn of a button, this camera then becomes a 45MP stills camera, just like the Canon EOS R5. If video is your main focus, but you also want the ability to take high-res images the EOS R5 C is the best two-in-one camera in the market right now.

View Deal
SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card|

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card|was $299.99|now $89.99
SAVE $210 at Amazon This microSD card isn't quite as good value per gigabyte the 512GB variant, but it's still great value for a high-capacity, high-speed card. 

View Deal

While these deals are spread across the whole photography spectrum, being able to select discounts from some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the best beginner cameras, and pick up some great deals for the best memory cards - of course the start deal is the limited-edition Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit which sees a massive $3,460 saving!

But, if you don't have the mega bucks for a Hasselblad, then we can see a lot of people opting to pick up either the Sony A7R III now at $1,998 or the Canon EOS R100 with  18-45mm kit lens at an incredible $499.99.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

