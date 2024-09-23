Leica's prestigious photography competition is now open for entries

Leica continues to champion women in photography by opening the sixth Leica Women Foto Project

A child pressing their face up to a window
Winner of Leica Women Foto Project Award 2023: Greta Gomez Rico (Mexico) (Image credit: Greta Gomez Rico)

Leica is a brand that champions women photographers and, through the Leica Women Foto Project, it provides a platform to showcase powerful visual narratives through photography projects.

In addition to manufacturing some of the greatest mirrorless cameras and film cameras of all time, Leica continues to encourage and provide a platform for the underrepresented. Since its inception, the initiative has been a hotbed for incredible contemporary photography talent. Now, in its sixth year, it is open to new submissions.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

