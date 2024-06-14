£149!!!! My favorite lens is so cheap, I'm going to buy another one

I use it so much, on enough different bodies, that at this price I'm going to get a spare for my second camera bag.
Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 (Silver) | was £299 | now £149
SAVE £50 at Jessops + £100 Cashback With an equivalent focal length of 90mm, this light tele lens is simply essential for portraiture. Truly pocket-sized, with a fast f/1.8 aperture that creates blurry, bokehlicious backgrounds.
In full frame terms it's a 90mm lens, which is a classic focal length for portraiture. That, combined with the fast f/1.8 aperture will enable you to create sumptuous subject separation and beautiful background blur.
And this lens is tiny – I mean, genuinely tiny. Just look at the size of it, compared to a can of soda!
Genuinely small enough to fit in your pocket, pop this on front of your Olympus or OM System camera and you've got a powerful portrait machine that's small enough to take anywhere. And at half price, between the £50 discount and £100 cashback from OM, it's irresistible!
