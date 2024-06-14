£149!!!! My favorite lens is so cheap, I'm going to buy another one

By
published

My favorite lens is just £149! That's so cheap for the amazing Olympus 45mm f/1.8, I'm going to buy another one

Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 lens on a wooden surface, against a dark background, with the text "Price drop"
(Image credit: James Artaius)

When a lens is so cheap that you're going to buy it again, even though you already own one, you know it's a great deal! 

That's the case with the Olympus 45mm f/1.8, which is just £149 at Jessops right now – that's what I paid for my copy of the lens second-hand, but this is the price brand new! 

Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 (Silver) | was £299 | now £149 SAVE £50 at Jessops + £100 Cashback

Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 (Silver) | was £299 | now £149
SAVE £50 at Jessops + £100 Cashback With an equivalent focal length of 90mm, this light tele lens is simply essential for portraiture. Truly pocket-sized, with a fast f/1.8 aperture that creates blurry, bokehlicious backgrounds.

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

