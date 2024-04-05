Polaroid's pro camera is now its lowest EVER price

My favorite instant camera, the flagship Polaroid I-2, has been slashed by $100 to its lowest ever price – but only for a limited time.

Right now you can buy the Polaroid I-2 for just $499.99 directly from Polaroid

The Polaroid I-2 is, hands down, the best instant camera for professionals and serious shooters who work in the medium of analog instant photography.

With fully manual exposure controls – a first for instant cameras – along with cutting-edge LiDAR autofocus and the sharpest lens Polaroid has ever made, the I-2 is an utterly unique creative tool that delivers supreme image quality.

I'll admit I was skeptical when I first saw the camera and its price tag but, having spent time with it, I've absolutely fallen in love with it. It enables you to sculpt subjects with off-camera flash, get creative with depth of field and light levels using the adjustable aperture, and freeze or arrest motion by taking control of shutter speed.

One of the coolest things is that it accepts standard i-Type and 600 film as well as superior-quality SX-70 film, adding a whole new dimension of quality and control!

