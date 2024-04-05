Polaroid's pro camera is now its lowest EVER price

By James Artaius
published

My favorite instant camera, the Polaroid I-2, has been slashed by $100 to its lowest price ever

Polaroid I2 on a wooden surface with the text, in a black circle, reading "price drop"
(Image credit: James Artaius)

My favorite instant camera, the flagship Polaroid I-2, has been slashed by $100 to its lowest ever price – but only for a limited time. 

Right now you can buy the Polaroid I-2 for just $499.99 directly from Polaroid, but this offer ends on April 09 so you'll need to be quick to take advantage!

Polaroid I-2 | was $599.99 | now $499.99 SAVE $100

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1544494&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.polaroid.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fi2-polaroid-camera&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - polaroid.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Polaroid I-2 | was $599.99 | now $499.99
SAVE $100 The best camera that Polaroid has ever made, the I-2 features manual controls and the company's sharpest ever lens. It delivers the ultimate Polaroid image quality!

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

