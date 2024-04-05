Polaroid's pro camera is now its lowest EVER price

My favorite instant camera, the flagship Polaroid I-2, has been slashed by $100 to its lowest ever price – but only for a limited time.
Right now you can buy the Polaroid I-2 for just $499.99 directly from Polaroid, but this offer ends on April 09 so you'll need to be quick to take advantage!
<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1544494&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.polaroid.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fi2-polaroid-camera&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - polaroid.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Polaroid I-2 |
was $599.99 | now $499.99
SAVE $100 The best camera that Polaroid has ever made, the I-2 features manual controls and the company's sharpest ever lens. It delivers the ultimate Polaroid image quality!