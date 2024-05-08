Polaroid makes "chemistry-loaded" upgrade to its B&W film to make it sharper, richer and unmatched in quality

Polaroid has been busy in the lab conjuring up some improved chemistry for its black-and-white instant film

Polaroid B&W 600 Film - Monochrome Frames
(Image credit: Polaroid)

Polaroid has updated and improved the chemistry of its black-and-white film, elevating the instant photos able to be produced. 

The Polaroid brand is synonymous with instant photography, and has created some of the greatest instant cameras of all time, with the latest Polaroid I-2 perhaps topping the lot. Its film has gone through many iterations throughout its long history, and the new "chemistry-loaded Polaroid B&W 600 film Monochrome Frame" refines this even further. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

