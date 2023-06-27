Pergear launches new CFexpress Type A cards: high speed, low(ish) cost

By Ben Andrews
published

Three capacity options available, all competitively priced

Pergear CFexpress Type A cards
(Image credit: Pergear)

Another brand has entered the CFexpress Type A memory card market: Pergear. The company was already producing the more widespread Type B cards, but it has now expanded into cards suitable for Sony cameras like the a1, a7 IV and a7S III. As with all Type A cards, transfer speeds are significantly slower than Type B cards are capable of, but they're comparable with other Type A cards from more established brands like Sony and ProGrade Digital.

(Image credit: Pergear)

Three capacities will be available at launch: 80GB, 260GB and 520GB. Read write speeds vary according to capacity, with the 80GB card capable of 800MB/s max read and write speed, and a minimum 600MB/s sustained write performance. The larger capacity cards have a slightly higher 880/900MB/s maximum read/write speed, but a slower 400MB/s sustained write rating.

(Image credit: Pergear)

All three capacities are available now, with the 80GB, 260GB and 520GB cards costing USD $99, $189 and $359, respectively. This makes them competitively priced in the current market, with only the Angelbird 1TB AV Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type A Memory Card being the only rival high-capacity card with an appreciably better price per gigabyte.

(Image credit: Pergear)

Alternatively, for an extra $30, each card can be bundled with a Pergear CFexpress Type A + SD card reader. This is a native USB-C reader supplied with a Type-C to Type-A adapter, and transfers via an advertised USB 3.1 interface. If that means its running at Gen 1 speed, transfers through the reader will top out at 625MB/s, but if the reader is using the more modern Gen 2 interface, it should be fast enough to max out a Type A card. Unfortunately details about the bundled card reader are scarce.

Card only: buy from Amazon US

Card+reader bundle: buy from Amazon US

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

