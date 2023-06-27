Pergear launches new CFexpress Type A cards: high speed, low(ish) cost

Another brand has entered the CFexpress Type A memory card market: Pergear. The company was already producing the more widespread Type B cards, but it has now expanded into cards suitable for Sony cameras like the a1, a7 IV and a7S III. As with all Type A cards, transfer speeds are significantly slower than Type B cards are capable of, but they're comparable with other Type A cards from more established brands like Sony and ProGrade Digital.

Three capacities will be available at launch: 80GB, 260GB and 520GB. Read write speeds vary according to capacity, with the 80GB card capable of 800MB/s max read and write speed, and a minimum 600MB/s sustained write performance. The larger capacity cards have a slightly higher 880/900MB/s maximum read/write speed, but a slower 400MB/s sustained write rating.

All three capacities are available now, with the 80GB, 260GB and 520GB cards costing USD $99, $189 and $359, respectively. This makes them competitively priced in the current market, with only the Angelbird 1TB AV Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type A Memory Card being the only rival high-capacity card with an appreciably better price per gigabyte.

Alternatively, for an extra $30, each card can be bundled with a Pergear CFexpress Type A + SD card reader. This is a native USB-C reader supplied with a Type-C to Type-A adapter, and transfers via an advertised USB 3.1 interface. If that means its running at Gen 1 speed, transfers through the reader will top out at 625MB/s, but if the reader is using the more modern Gen 2 interface, it should be fast enough to max out a Type A card. Unfortunately details about the bundled card reader are scarce.

