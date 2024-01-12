Panasonic Lumix G9 with 12-60mm camera bundle gets a $200 price cut

We have just spotted this great deal on the original Panasonic G9 - which allows you to get this MFT mirrorless camera with kit lens for under $900 at Amazon. With the more recent Lumix G9 II, the G9 is essentially soon to disappear from stores - but this means that you can snap it up for a bargain price whilst it is still available. The camera was only launched at the end of 2019, so is not particularly old, and still great for shooting both stills and video.

Panasonic Lumix G9 + 12-60mm| was $1,099 |now $899.99

SAVE $200 Great for stills and video, the G9 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, which works in combination with the OIS system of the supplied 12-60mm zoom.

This Micro Four Thirds camera features a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor that's has a wide sensitivity range of ISO 200-25600 and continuous shooting is supported at up to 20fps with AF-S. It's also able to record UHD 4K video supported at 30p - and can be upgraded to shoot V-Log L enabling a wider dynamic range of up to 12 stops for greater color grading control during post production.

Also, you are able to record at 4:2:2 10-bit internally, and this camera has both headphone and microphone sockets, so your audio can sound just as good as your video looks. Additionally, the Lumix G95 features a Dual I.S.2 system which offers the use of both in-camera and in-lens image stabilization systems to counteract camera shake by up to 6.5 stops, and can be used for both still and video.

Along with its weather-sealed body, high res OLED viewfinder of 3.68-dots and 3-inch 1.04m-dot LCD rear screen, this G9 bundle comes with a Panasonic 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS 5x zoom lens, equivalent to 24-120mm in 35mm terms.

Read more:

Best Panasonic camera

Best Micro Four Thirds camera

Best Micro Four Third lenses

Best cameras for filmmaking