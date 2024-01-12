Panasonic Lumix G9 with 12-60mm camera bundle gets a $200 price cut

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab this mirrorless MFT camera kit for under $900 in this Amazon deal

Panasonic G9 deal
(Image credit: Panasonic)

We have just spotted this great deal on the original Panasonic G9 - which allows you to get this MFT mirrorless camera with kit lens for under $900 at Amazon. With the more recent Lumix G9 II, the G9 is essentially soon to disappear from stores - but this means that you can snap it up for a bargain price whilst it is still available. The camera was only launched at the end of 2019, so is not particularly old, and still great for shooting both stills and video.

Panasonic Lumix G9 + 12-60mm|was $1,099|now $899.99 SAVE $200

Panasonic Lumix G9 + 12-60mm|was $1,099|now $899.99
SAVE $200 Great for stills and video, the G9 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, which works in combination with the OIS system of the supplied 12-60mm zoom.

View Deal

This Micro Four Thirds camera features a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor that's has a wide sensitivity range of ISO 200-25600 and continuous shooting is supported at up to 20fps with AF-S. It's also able to record UHD 4K video supported at 30p - and can be upgraded to shoot V-Log L enabling a wider dynamic range of up to 12 stops for greater color grading control during post production. 

Also, you are able to record at 4:2:2 10-bit internally, and this camera has both headphone and microphone sockets, so your audio can sound just as good as your video looks. Additionally, the Lumix G95 features a Dual I.S.2 system which offers the use of both in-camera and in-lens image stabilization systems to counteract camera shake by up to 6.5 stops, and can be used for both still and video.

Along with its weather-sealed body, high res OLED viewfinder of 3.68-dots and 3-inch 1.04m-dot LCD rear screen, this G9 bundle comes with a Panasonic 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS 5x zoom lens, equivalent to 24-120mm in 35mm terms. 

Read more:

Best Panasonic camera
Best Micro Four Thirds camera
Best Micro Four Third lenses
Best cameras for filmmaking

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street/Life photography, usually in Black and White.

Related articles