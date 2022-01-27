OnePlus Nord CE2 5G may launch on February 11 according to unofficial leak

Last week a rumor started circulating online that OnePlus is planning to launch the Nord CE2 5G, previously called the Nord 2 CE, in February. Now reliable tipster, Max Jambor, has corroborated this by tweeting that the new camera phone will launch on February 11. The image shared by Max Jambor shows the Nord CE2 5G's camera island housing, which looks to house an LED flash and three cameras.

Nord CE2 5G: Expected specs

Leaked specs are suggesting that the Nord CE2 5G will in fact be a rebadged Reno7 SE 5G, but with an upgraded camera system, faster charging and with a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard.

According to GSMArena.com, the Nord CE2 5G will charge at 65W, while the Reno7 SE 5G charges at 33W. The new phone is also tipped to swap the Reno7 SE 5G’s 48MP primary camera with a 64MP primary and also benefit from swapping the 2MP depth sensor with an 8MP ultrawide camera and also keeping the 2MP macro camera, making the triple-camera setup.

(Image credit: Yogesh Brar / 91mobiles)

Earlier this month, 91mobiles shared specifications of the Nord CE2 5G which include Dimensity 900 SoC, 4500 mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM with up to 256GB storage, Bezel-less Fluid AMOLED display and On-screen fingerprint sensor. The new smartphone is expected to be available in both green and grey colorways.

While the Oppo Reno7 SE 5G boots Android 11-based ColorOS 12 as a OnePlus smartphone, the Nord CE2 5G will run OxygenOS 12 – based on Android 12 – out of the box.

91mobiles has also released renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, in association with respected tipster Yogesh Brar, which give us a good first look at the phone (above), showing how it looks with the new rear camera arrangement.







