OnePlus Nord CE 3 budget phone leaked with 108MP camera upgrade

By Rachael Sharpe
published

The budget market looks set to get even more competitive next year…

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Image credit: OnePlus)

It seems like five minutes ago that OnePlus added to its budget smartphone line with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Actually, it was back in April, and now thanks to prolific leaker Steve McFly (@Onleaks (opens in new tab)) and GadgetGang (opens in new tab), we know its successor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3, is on its way. 

With upgrades including a 108MP camera (up from 64MP), it’ll be some extra competition for the best camera phones (opens in new tab) on the market. And it could also be one of the best OnePlus phones before long if the rumored specs are true.

See more

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications 

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Image credit: OnePlus)

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which was coincidentally also leaked ahead of its launch (opens in new tab), has a Snapdragon 695 5G chip, and so will the OnePlus Nord CE 3. There is said to be a 5000mAH battery with 67W charging speed, too. 

Moving on to the camera system, the leak says that although we can expect to see the same 2MP macro and depth cameras from the CE 2 Lite 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been upgraded to a 108MP main camera (instead of 64MP). The front-facing selfie camera is said to be as per the Nord CE 2 5G – 16MP. Improvements continue with the display which is alleged to be 6.7 inches, up from 6.59. 

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G came with 128GB storage regardless of how much RAM you opted for, but thanks to this leak we know that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with 256GB of storage with the 12GB RAM option. 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 price and availability

According to Steve McFly (@Onleaks (opens in new tab)) and GadgetGang (opens in new tab), we can expect to see the OnePlus Nord CE 3 around Q1 / Q2 of 2023, which makes sense as it would make the release about a year after that of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The leak doesn’t mention the price, but we expect it to cost around the same as its predecessor, which starts at /£279.

You might also like the best budget camera phones (opens in new tab) and the best 5G phone (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rachael Sharpe
Rachael Sharpe

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

Related articles