Galaxy S27 Ultra: possible camera specs emerge

Just days after renowned tipster Ice Universe suggested the Galaxy S27 Ultra will have mostly new camera hardware, we've got a new leak from the same source with more detail about exactly what this hardware may be.

The latest rumor claims the S27 Ultra will use a new Samsung 200MP sensor for its primary camera, named ISOCELL HP6, which is 1/1.3-inch in size.

I've previously speculated about the possibility Samsung might switch to rival Sony's new Lytia LYT-901 200MP image sensor, but that now seems unlikely.

(Image credit: Sony, Future)

If the rumored specs are correct, the ISOCELL HP6 would be the same resolution and physical size as the ISOCELL HP2 that's been used in every flagship Samsung phone since the S23 Ultra (and looks as though it'll also feature in the S26 Ultra). However, the leak claims "there are more new technologies being added" to the HP6, which presumably will help it produce better image quality than the HP2.

(Image credit: X @UniverseIce)

It's also speculated that the S27 Ultra may get a new ultrawide camera, though the telephoto modules could be carried over from the S26 Ultra. This would potentially mean the S27 Ultra would get a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, along with a 10MP 3x module. This could well be a decent enough telephoto system, but it still looks a little weak when compared to a phone like the Vivo X300 Pro, which boasts a 200 MP, 1/1.4" sensor for its periscope telephoto module.

Potential Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy phone (Image credit: Ice Universe / X)

Obviously we're still a long way off the official S27 Ultra launch, so any rumors about its possible camera specs should be taken with a handful of salt. The S26 Ultra is of course coming much sooner, with February 25th being the most likely launch date.

Story credit: IceUniverse / X