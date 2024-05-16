One of Fujifilm's most loved lenses gets rebooted, 10 years later

Fujifilm just refreshed one of its most popular lenses with weather sealing and high-resolution performance

Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens mounted to a Fujifilm X-T5, in front of a wooden indoor background with a furnace
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

In what will be music to the ears of Fujifilm fans, the manufacturer has unveiled the Fujinon XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR – an update of the beloved Fujifilm XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS that is now 10 years old.

Having received a development announcement earlier this year, at the Tokyo 2024 X-Summit, the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR was "officially" announced at today's Sydney 2024 X-Summit

Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens against a plain light background
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

James Artaius
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

