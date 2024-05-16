One of Fujifilm's most loved lenses gets rebooted, 10 years later

Fujifilm just refreshed one of its most popular lenses with weather sealing and high-resolution performance
(Image credit: Fujifilm)
In what will be music to the ears of Fujifilm fans, the manufacturer has unveiled the Fujinon XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR – an update of the beloved Fujifilm XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS that is now 10 years old.
As expected, the main improvement here is the new lens' ability to resolve all 40.2 million pixels on Fujifilm's latest crop of image sensors – something its predecessor was unable to do, given its age and relative simplicity of optical design.
This makes the XF 16-50mm a perfect companion for modern X Series cameras like the newly announced Fujifilm X-T50. Indeed, the company is now bundling the lens as a kit with the X-T50 as well as the X-T5 and X-S20.
Image 1 of 3
In addition to being a high-resolution lens, the XF 16-50mm is also weather-sealed – another important upgrade over its predecessor, and always a welcome feature for a kit lens.
As you may have noticed, though, there is a disparity in the focal lengths between the optics. While the new 16-50mm lens (a 24-75mm full frame equivalent) is slightly wider than its 18-55mm (27-82.5mm equivalent) counterpart, it is also slightly shorter.
That will no doubt make a difference, depending on what you shoot. Personally I find that having a little extra width on a standard zoom is generally more helpful, particularly for video, but mileage will obviously vary. The new lens is also a smidge slower than the old one, dropping from a maximum aperture of f/4 at the long end to f/4.8.
The Fujinon XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR goes on sale May 28 priced at $699 / £699 / AU$1,299.
