Nothing Phone (1) users won’t get Android 13 until next year

The Nothing Phone (1) (opens in new tab)launched last month, runs Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box – which is a near-stock version of Android. Many users will have assumed this will mean that Android 13 would arrive on the Phone (1) this year, but thanks to an official statement from Nothing we know this is not the case.

Nothing has said the Android 13 update for the Phone (1) will arrive in the first half of 2023 – which could be any time between January and June. However, the company has pressed that it will continue to release software updates for the Phone (1).

“We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience” Nothing

"We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download. In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information," said Nothing in an official statement to Android Authority (opens in new tab).

Screenshot of the changelog for firmware version 1.1.3, shared by a Reddit user, via AndroidCentral (Image credit: Reddit)

It must be acknowledged that although the Nothing Phone (1) was only launched in July this year (opens in new tab), it's already benefiting from consistent updates. Furthermore, users have now spotted the next update which comes with some welcome camera improvements and general bug fixes.

A Reddit user, via AndroidCentral, shared a screenshot of the changelog for firmware version 1.1.3, showing a good-sized update with new features including Google's Adaptive Battery – found on Google Pixel phones (opens in new tab) – which detects app usage and adjusts accordingly to extend battery life. Notably, Nothing is also introducing a new fingerprint verification UI for third-party apps, which is a welcome addition.

In addition to the new features, the camera is getting a number of enhancements via the next Nothing phone (1) update, which is being rolled out slowly. These include the device now optimizing images for color and brightness when using Glyph lighting. Additionally, Night Mode and HDR will take less time to process, and other enhancements are to improve photo quality when using the ultrawide lens, digital zoom, and selfie camera.

