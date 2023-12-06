Nikon Z8 with 24-120mm camera kit slashed even more - now save $500!

I previously saw a $300 discount on the Nikon Z8 + Nikon 24-120 f/4 S lens bundle, at the time I was reporting on Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals - it was the first time we saw the "baby Z9", the Nikon Z8 receive a discount.

Well hold onto your hats! There's been a further price slash – this ready-to-shoot bundle has now dropped to an impressive $500 discount, making this pro-grade camera and lens bundle priced at $4,596.95 - that's a whopping 10% discount.

But it gets better and both retail giants, Adorama and B&H are offering the Z8 and Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens at this price so you can buy from your favorite retailer, whilst still saving a wallet-bulging $500.

Nikon Z8 with 24-120mm lens | was $4,896.95 | now $4,596.95

Save $500 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better. The 24-120mm lens handles everything from wide-angle to telephoto.

The Z8 is one of the hottest new cameras of 2023: N-Photo editor Adam Waring tested it for us and said in his review, “It borrows much of its form factor and handling characteristics from the Nikon D850 – widely considered to be the best all-round DSLR ever made – and has a fair shout at staking its claim to be the best all-round full-frame mirrorless the world has ever seen."

The 24-120mm f/4 lens is a great companion, offering offering everything from wide-angle to telephoto in a single optic.

The Nikon D850 was by far one of the best DSLRs Nikon ever released - and we like to think of the Nikon Z8 as its mirrorless sibling. It's an extremely versatile camera and around 15% smaller than the flagship Nikon Z9 so you save on size and weight. It's perfect for shooting anything from portraits, landscapes or even sports since it has a lightning-fast maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 sec.

It might not offer the unlimited recording capabilities of the Nikon Z9 but you can't exactly scrunch your nose up at an impressive 120 minutes of shooting 4K 60p or 90 minutes when shooting 8K 30p. This camera's impressive video specs paired with its high-res sensor, fast burst mode and dual CFExpress/SD card slots make it perfect for anyone needing to shoot photos and video - a true hybrid camera you might say.

On testing, it was hard to find fault with the Nikon Z8 - there were a couple of times when the autofocus just missed the focus when shooting through trees but with the same headline specs as the Z9 only in a much smaller body and at a much lower price, you're getting a lot for your money. A great camera for professionals or enthusiastic amateurs who want to take their photos to the next level.

