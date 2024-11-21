Nikon Z50 II on sale today (and is cheaper than the Nikon Z50 it replaces!)

The Nikon Z50 II is finally available to buy, so should you buy one?

Nikon's latest crop-sensor mirrorless, the Z50 II, is now on sale, with a worldwide release date of November 21, and at a cheaper list price than its predecessor (in the UK at least – in the US and Australia they are pretty much on parity). The body-only camera has a list price of $909/£849/AU$1499. The list price for the original Z50 is $899/£899/AU$1499. In the UK, most retailers still stocking the original camera were selling it at the full asking price. So savvy Brits will save £50 and get a far more advanced camera by opting for the newer model.

There are a few exceptions, with stores selling the older camera at the same price or slightly below the new camera, but the cheapest we could find the Z50 on the day of the Z50 II's launch was Amazon, which had cut the price of the body to £719

