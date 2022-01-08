Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 with 1.4x teleconverter could ship in February

Back in October 2021 Nikon announced the development of the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens, and it looks like the much anticipated optic could be officially launched at the end of January with shipping commencing as early next month.

The Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, which looks sure to be one of the best Nikon Z lenses for sports and wildlife shooters, might begin shipping at the end of February or during March, according to Nikon Rumors.

When launched, it will become the longest native super telephoto lens available to use with Nikon's full frame mirrorless system. The fun doesn't stop there, though, as the optic also features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter – once engaged, that will make this lens a formidable 560mm f/4. A new lens coating also promises the highest anti-reflection performance in Nikkor history.

This new lens has also been designed to provide the best operability that is ideally suited for video recording, whatever that means. However, it goes without saying that this is a professional lens designed to be used in an environment suited for sports and wildlife paired with the most high-end Z cameras, like the Nikon Z9.

What is for certain, this new 400mm will play a pivotal role in the design of the new 600mm, 800mm, 200-600mm and the more compact 400mm optics that will complete the Nikkor Z lens line-up by the end of 2023 (according to the Big N's current plans).

Of course, if you can't wait quite that long for this new lens and its siblings, then your best option is to make use of the Nikon FTZ or FTZ II adapter and beg, buy or borrow a super telephoto F-mount lens to pair with your mirrorless Nikon camera.

