If you want to upgrade your gear and take the next step in your photography career, your best best is to always upgrade your lenses first, then your camera later. And now is a great time take advantage of the latest Nikon rebates on DSLR lenses, that can give you the upper hand in low-light situations and help you produce stunning storytelling images.

As always, the team at DCW has searched the internet making sure we highlight the best deals for you all in one place, to make the difficult decision on which lens or lenses to buy next just that little bit easier.

• Read more: Best Nikon lenses

There are some great discounts on F-mount primes, from the wide-angle and razor-sharp 28mm f/1.4, all the way up to the Nikkor 105mm f/1.4 that's perfect for producing outstanding portraits with creamy bokeh and amazing image quality. Take a look below at some of these amazing deals…

Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.8G

A highly desirable focal length for portraiture, the AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.8G from Nikon is a short-telephoto prime featuring a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture. This lens finds a balance between its lightweight, compact form factor while also being fast enough to effectively control depth of field and suit working in low light environments.

Nikon AF-S 35mm f/1.4G

Incredibly versatile despite being a prime lens, this 35mm f/1.4G from Nikon is a general wide-angle lens well suited for everyday shooting. Its fast f/1.4 maximum aperture is ideal for working in low light.

Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E

This short telephoto lens from Nikon is an incredibly bright portrait-length lens. With a maximum aperture of f/1.4 it benefits from working in low light conditions and also affords extensive control over shallow depth of field imagery.

Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G

Inspired by the famous Nikkor Noct, the AF-S Nikkor 58mm f/1.4G from Nikon is a unique prime that pairs the distinct slightly long focal length with a fast maximum aperture. The bright f/1.4 design enables permits working with shallow depth of field and selective focus techniques.

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E

A fast and versatile wide-angle prime, the AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E ED from Nikon is a flexible lens designed for FX-format F-mount DSLRs. Pairing with the comfortable focal length is the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture, which offers increased control over depth of field. The optical construction employs two extra low-dispersion glass elements to correct chromatic aberrations and color fringing for notable clarity and color fidelity.

