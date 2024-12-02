Nikon D6 receives its first-ever discount this Cyber Monday - But I'd buy the Nikon Z9 that's $1,500 CHEAPER instead

It's February 2020 and Nikon has just released its most powerful and best DSLR of its time, the Nikon D6 with a massive 20.8MP sensor, 14 frames-per-second, and 4K UHD that tops out at 30fps - it was 'revolutionary' in its day.

However, after four years and the mirrorless revolution has taken over, the Nikon D6 is looking a bit long in the tooth when compared to our mirrorless flagship today, the Nikon Z9 - and while the Nikon D6 has received a first-ever discount in four years!! - I still wouldn't buy it as it's $1,500 more expensive than the Nikon Z9 at the 'reasonable' $4,996.95 this Cyber Monday - that's a $500 discount!



was $5,496.95 now $4,996.95 at Adorama US SAVE $649 at Adorama (includes FREE extra battery) This camera is built for speed with 20 FPS RAW a full 45MP resolution to 120 FPS at 12MP, and it is capable of capturing 8K RAW video at 60p internally making this a professional powerhouse for multi-media users.

Built as Nikon's flagship DSLR in 2020 the D6 was and still is incredibly durable, I know many pro who still have one, just in case their Z9 fails - Its magnesium alloy body is extensively weather-sealed to protect against dust and moisture, while the reinforced shutter mechanism was rated for 400,000 cycles, but I've personally seen then with near to a million on the first shutter, so they really where built like tanks.



But now, in 2024, with the Nikon Z9 offers a massive 45MP sensor, 8.3K60p N-RAW video or 8.3K30p internally, and an eye-watering 120fps high capture mode, or 20fps RAW. While also being able to shoot at 1/32,000 with advanced 3D tracking with 493-Phase-Detection AF point, the Nikon Z9 is now the true king for Nikon professional users, and at $1,500 cheaper!



The Nikon D6 as a second-hand purchase is a great buy, but brand new I just can't recommend it - especially $1,000 more than the Nikon Z9. How the mighty have fallen