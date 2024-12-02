Nikon D6 receives its first-ever discount this Cyber Monday - But I'd buy the Nikon Z9 that's $1,500 CHEAPER instead

I love DSLRs but at $1,500 more expensive than the Nikon Z9 this Cyber Monday you can't justify the cost of the Nikon D6

Nikon Z9
(Image credit: Future)

It's February 2020 and Nikon has just released its most powerful and best DSLR of its time, the Nikon D6 with a massive 20.8MP sensor, 14 frames-per-second, and 4K UHD that tops out at 30fps - it was 'revolutionary' in its day.

However, after four years and the mirrorless revolution has taken over, the Nikon D6 is looking a bit long in the tooth when compared to our mirrorless flagship today, the Nikon Z9 - and while the Nikon D6 has received a first-ever discount in four years!! - I still wouldn't buy it as it's $1,500 more expensive than the Nikon Z9 at the 'reasonable' $4,996.95 this Cyber Monday - that's a $500 discount!

SAVE $649 at Adorama (includes FREE extra battery) This camera is built for speed with 20 FPS RAW a full 45MP resolution to 120 FPS at 12MP, and it is capable of capturing 8K RAW video at 60p internally making this a professional powerhouse for multi-media users.

