Nike x Polaroid: camera culture meets street culture with these new sneakers

Polaroid has collaborated with Nike to produce a colorful new sneaker: the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid.

As you would imagine, the shoe is based on the existing Nike SB Dunk Low Pro design, but reimagined with the flair and colors inspired by the best instant cameras from Polaroid.

For non-sneaker heads, Nike SB is the iconic company's skateboarding brand – and if you're confused about the 'Dunk' part, its because this design is itself inspired by the Nike Air Max line that laid the foundation for the most popular basketball shoes.

The instant camera company's iconic logo and rainbow color scheme has been implemented throughout the sneaker – most notably on the signature Nike Swoosh design emblazoned on the side of the shoe, which now blazes the red, orange, yellow and blue of Polaroid's color scheme.

In addition, the sockliner and aglet are likewise adorned with the camera company's brand colors, a thin 'Polaroid spectrum' sits beneath the laces, and the laces themselves bear the Polaroid logo – as do the backs of the shows, where both logos are embossed in a custom reflective back tab. In addition, the sole of the shoe features a bold red circle that mimics the red shutter button on cameras like the Polaroid Now and Polaroid Go.

"At the core of this collaboration, Polaroid and Nike SB are focused on communities," says Polaroid. "Their shared values sit at the intersection of culture, self-expression, and iconic design. At the heart of this campaign, the brands will celebrate communal collaboration and look to constantly push boundaries."

This isn't the first time that Polaroid has teamed up with a shoe company to produce instant camera-inspired kicks. Previously it partnered with both Puma and Lacoste, though the results were hardly something that you'd rock at a party.

Not only would we buy a pair of these, they also look perfect for learning how to shoot sneaker photography. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid will be available from 05 April from Snkrs and select skate stores.

