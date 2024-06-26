New Obsbot is cheapest 4K AI webcam yet with AI tracking and auto-zoom

By
published

Webcams for streaming are all the rage, and with this Obsbot are opening their smart tech up to a wider market

With their latest Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite, the company have dramatically reduced the price of their AI-powered smart webcam.

The new Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite boasts all of the key features of the Obsbot Tiny 2 – one of our favourite webcams for streaming – but the smarts that make it so useful for streaming and webcam use.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

