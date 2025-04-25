This could be a useful bit of kit for social media creators

It might look like a tripod on wheels, but Roll Cam AI calls it the “world’s first robotic AI camera man”.

Clearly targeted towards YouTubers, TikTokers, and Instagrammers, this innovative-looking device uses mobile auto-tracking AI to follow subjects around, which looks like a very useful application for anyone who regularly does a walking-and-talking piece to camera.

It’s also been specifically targeted towards real estate agents, given that many realtors present virtual video tours of real estate.

The Roll Cam AI itself is essentially an adjustable base on wheels, which uses a CPU Vision Module and combines LiDAR and AI to recognize and track objects.

(Image credit: Roll Cam AI)

A tripod isn’t actually included, but the adjustable base is designed to accommodate a wide range of tripods – although there’s currently no information regarding specific compatibility.

It’s also designed to be used with DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, phones, GoPro cameras and gimbals. And its shock-absorbing tires are said to provide “smoother video recordings”.

Users can program specific paths for the Roll Cam AI to follow, and it also boasts a built-in wireless shutter release, timelapse and panorama functions, as well as slider and dolly features.

The outfit has also listed a pair of stretch goals, including voice controls and VR headset remote control.

(Image credit: Roll Cam AI)

It also mentions an optional power trigger accessory, which appears to be in the form of an app, providing a range of wireless features including camera tethering, panning and tilting, and file uploads.

Roll Cam AI is also marketing the device as an alternative to drones, since restrictions prevent their usage in a number of areas.

At the time of writing, the website is offering VIP backer status for $1, which will reserve the Roll Cam AI and provide a 65% discount should it come to fruition, which will then price the robotic device at $199.

Head over to the official website for more information, along with details on the crowdfunder.

