New Nikon 600mm lens faces delays in Japan, just days after announcement

We’re no strangers to the term ‘supply shortage’. Whenever a new camera or lens is released, it seems almost impossible to avoid. The latest product to be affected is Nikon’s new super-telephoto 600mm prime.

It’s only been a few days since Nikon announced the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S lens and already the company is hinting at possible delays. The super-tele lens is geared towards wildlife, sports and aviation photographers who can’t justify the cost of the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S (which will set you back an eye-watering ($15,497 / £15,499 / AU$27,499) and want the freedom to shoot without a tripod.

A message has appeared on the Japanese Nikon Direct website informing customers that: “We have received more orders for the Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S than expected, so it may take some time for delivery”.

Nikon Direct is currently offering 10% off pre-orders of the 600mm lens, which could be one of the contributing factors in the unprecedented number of orders. At $4,796 / £4,999 / AU$8,599, it still isn’t cheap but it is a third less expensive than Nikon’s top-of-the-range version. Weighing 1,390g it’s also considerably lighter than the 3,260g f/4 beast, which you certainly couldn’t use handheld for an extended period of time.

There’s been no comment from Nikon about how long customers should expect to wait for their lens to arrive, and right now the delay warning is limited to Japan. However, if you’re keen to get your hands on one, it would be wise to get your order in fast. Based on previous experience, unexpected high demand and a serious backlog of orders left customers waiting months for their item to arrive – hopefully, Nikon can get on top of it and orders will start shipping soon.

Why not also check out the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife photography, as well as the best Nikon telephoto lenses and the best Nikon Z lenses overall.