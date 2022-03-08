New Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero D S35 Cine lens is its widest yet

Laowa has launched its widest rectilinear Cine lens yet for Super 35/APS-C format cameras

Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine
The new Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero D S35 Cine is an ultra-wide prime lens offering the equivalent of an 11-12mm lens in full frame terms. It uses ‘Zero-D’ optical configuration for near zero distortion and should be ideal for architecture, interiors and any other kind of ultra-wide shot.

It’s part of Laowa’s S35 Cine range. Super 35 is a very popular film making format and roughly equivalent to APS-C.

Indeed, the new lens comes in four mounts: Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Fujifilm X (it can be used in Super 35 mode on full frame Canon and Nikon cameras).

Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine specifications

Format Compatibility: S35
Mount: Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fuji X
Focal Length: 7.5mm (11-12mm full frame equivalent)
T-Stop Range: T2.9-22
Angle of View: 123°
Image Circle: 29mm
Lens Structure: 16 elements in 10 groups (2 ED glasses & 2 aspherical glasses)
Aperture Blades: 7
Min. Focusing Distance: 25cm/ 9.84”
Max. Magnification: 0.05x
Filter Thread: 77mm
Dimensions: 80 x 80.7mm
Weight: 610g

Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine key features

The huge 123-degree angle of view is the main selling point for this lens, but its size and form factor are impressive too. It’s just 80.7mm long and weighs only 610g, so it’s ideally suited for use on rigs and gimbals.

Despite its wide angle of view, the 7.5mm T2.9 can take regular 77mm filters, so you won’t need to attach a matte box. As a cine lens it also has geared focus and iris (aperture) rings, and the iris ring is ‘declicked’ for smooth and silent exposure control.

Being a cine lens, the maximum aperture is quoted in T-stops rather than f-stops and reflects the actual light transmission, not simply the aperture size.

The optical configuration is designed to produce near zero distortion, and consists of 16 elements in 10 groups, including 2 ED elements and 2 aspherical. The nearest focus distance is 0.25m. The lens also comes with a weather-sealed box for transportation and protection.

The Laowa 7.5mm T2.9 Zero-D S35 Cine is available to order now and will cost $699 (about £533/AU$958).

