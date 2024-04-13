OM System releases firmware updates for the OM-1, OM-1 Mark II and OM-5

Calm down. These do not bring any new features, but “improve stability of some functions”

OM System has faced some complaints from OM-1 users that the new features in the OM-1 Mark II version could themselves have been achieved with a firmware update to the original camera. That’s not true, as the new model has extra memory that is essential for some of the improvements and some physical alterations. 

However, it has led to a level of disgruntlement in the OM community about OM System’s firmware policy, what it delivers and what they think they should expect.

OM System OM-1Version 1.6
OM System OM-1 Mark IIVersion 1.1
OM System OM-5Version 1.2

