My most-used Canon lens is just £159 – and if you don't have it, you NEED it

This is the Canon lens I use more than any other – and it's been slashed to just £159, so you should add one to your bag

If you don't already have this essential lens in your kit bag, this great Amazon Prime Big Deal is the perfect opportunity! 

My most used Canon lens, the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, is just £159.99 – a very cool £60 saving on its RRP! 

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM | was £219.99 | now £159.99
Save £60 at Amazon A "nifty fifty" is a lens that everybody should own – so if you don't have one, now is the time! Its versatile field of view makes it useful for almost every genre, with a fast f/1.8 aperture that's great for low light as well as creating separation and blurry backgrounds.

