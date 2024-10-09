If you don't already have this essential lens in your kit bag, this great Amazon Prime Big Deal is the perfect opportunity!

My most used Canon lens, the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, is just £159.99 – a very cool £60 saving on its RRP!

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM | was £219.99 | now £159.99

Save £60 at Amazon A "nifty fifty" is a lens that everybody should own – so if you don't have one, now is the time! Its versatile field of view makes it useful for almost every genre, with a fast f/1.8 aperture that's great for low light as well as creating separation and blurry backgrounds.

There's a good reason that people (me included) say everybody should own a "nifty fifty": it might be the most useful lens you ever own. Which is why the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM (review) is my most-used Canon lens!

It's practically glued to the front of my camera, mainly because 50mm is such an all-purpose focal length. As all the textbooks will tell you, it closely resembles how the human eye sees the world – so it's a very natural lens to shoot with and its images are uniquely engaging.

Perfect for everyday shooting, travel photography and people pictures, it's also a popular lens for portraits – especially on an APS-C camera, where it has an effective 80mm focal length).

Here its fast aperture will enable you to separate your subjects from the background and create beautiful blurry backgrounds. The aperture is also invaluable for shooting in low light conditions.

Best of all, it's one of the smallest and lightest RF lenses – so it pairs perfectly with a compact camera like the Canon EOS R50, or a beefy body like the EOS R5.

