If you're a Canon RF shooter and you don't already have this lens in your bag, this fantastic Black Friday camera deal is the perfect opportunity!

My most used Canon lens, the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, is just £134.99 – an enormous £85 saving on its retail price!

Most photographers (myself included) say that everybody who owns a camera should own a "nifty fifty" lens. And for a good reason: it's certainly the most useful prime lens you will ever own, and probably the most useful lens period. And it's for this reason that the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM (review) is my most-used lens for my EOS R kit.

I basically leave it on my camera all the time, as my "default lens", because 50mm is an all-purpose focal length – so whenever I need to grab a shot, I've always got my everyman lens ready to rock.

It has a similar perspective to the human eye, so it gives a very natural perspective that's ideal for everyday shooting, people photography, travel, street and reportage, and half-length portraits – or if you're using an APS-C camera, its effective 80mm focal length makes it perfect for headshots.

Because it's super compact, it's a great tag team partner for small bodies like the Canon EOS R50, or chunkier cameras like the EOS R5.

You might be interested in more of the best Canon RF lenses, as well as the best lenses for portraits and best lenses for travel photography. And since it's Black Friday week, make sure to check out the best Canon Black Friday deals for even more bargains.