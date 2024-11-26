If you're a Canon RF shooter and you don't already have this lens in your bag, this fantastic Black Friday camera deal is the perfect opportunity!
My most used Canon lens, the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, is just £134.99 – an enormous £85 saving on its retail price!
Everybody should own a "nifty fifty" – so if you don't have this lens, now is the time to pick it up! Its versatile field of view makes it useful for so many genres, and the fast aperture makes it great for low light shooting as well as creating blurry backgrounds.
Be aware that you need to tick the "Apply £25 voucher" box underneath the main price listing.
Buy it if:
✅ You want the most useful prime lens
✅ You shoot portraits, travel, street
Don't buy it if:
❌ You only ever shoot landscapes
Price check:
Same price at John Lewis
£174 at Clifton Cameras