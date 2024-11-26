My most-used Canon lens is just £135 – its lowest price ever!

By
published

This is the Canon lens I use more than any other – and it's been slashed to an all-time-low £135

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 lens on a wooden surface, in front of a dark shadowy background, with the text &quot;Price drop&quot;
(Image credit: James Artaius)

If you're a Canon RF shooter and you don't already have this lens in your bag, this fantastic Black Friday camera deal is the perfect opportunity!

My most used Canon lens, the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, is just £134.99 – an enormous £85 saving on its retail price!

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM
Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM: was £219.99 now £134.99 at Amazon

Everybody should own a "nifty fifty" – so if you don't have this lens, now is the time to pick it up! Its versatile field of view makes it useful for so many genres, and the fast aperture makes it great for low light shooting as well as creating blurry backgrounds.
Be aware that you need to tick the "Apply £25 voucher" box underneath the main price listing.

Buy it if:
✅ You want the most useful prime lens
✅ You shoot portraits, travel, street

Don't buy it if:
❌ You only ever shoot landscapes

Price check:
Same price at John Lewis
£174 at Clifton Cameras

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

