My favorite portrait lens is $300 off – save the money I wish I could've!

By James Artaius
published

I paid full price for this lens, but you can save $300! The epic Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 is on sale at Amazon right now

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM deal

I wish this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer was available when I bought my own copy of this lens! But my loss can be your gain, as the phenomenal Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L has been slashed by $300 right now.

This lens is so good that I bought one the second it was launched, having held onto my review sample for as long as possible while testing it. But of course, that meant that I paid the full $3,099 asking price. So don't hesitate! If you love portraiture, pick up the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L for just $2,799!

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L IS USM|

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L IS USM| $3,099| $2,799
SAVE $300 My favorite fast glass! Combine the 85mm focal length with the f/1.2 aperture and you can utterly obliterate backgrounds into a bokehlicious blur – all while retaining razor-sharp detail on your subjects. An EPIC lens.

View Deal

I'm a bit of a speed freak when it comes to lenses. I've bought all the cheap Chinese f/0.95 glass, searching for the ultimate bokeh. I've adapted all the vintage lenses, looking for that "look". But trust me – this is where it's at. 

The Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L IS USM is an ungodly good lens. It's as big and bulky and expensive and "pro" as they come – and you know what, it's worth every penny. I've shot some of my favorite ever images on this lens, including the one below, and I promise you won't be disappointed with what it can do for you. Especially at this price! 

Shot on the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L lens (Image credit: James Artaius)

Take a look at the best Canon RF lenses and, if you're a headshot hunter, check out the best lenses for portraits as well. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

