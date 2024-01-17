Motorola launches 50MP camera phone for just $150

By Chris George
published

Moto G Play 2024 handset goes on sale from February

Moto g play 2024
(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has unveiled a budget cameraphone with a 50-megapixel main camera that will cost under $150 when it goes on sale in North America at the beginning of February.

The Moto G Play 2024 is meant, as its name suggests,  to appeal as a media player as much as a phone - and boasts a 6.5in display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmost stereo speakers. The handset will be $20 cheaper than 2023 edition of this family of phones.

The rear camera uses Quad Pixel tech with 50MP camera to create 12.5-megapixel images using pixel binning, to improve lowlight performance. The lens offers phase detection autofocus and an f/1.8 maximum aperture. The front selfie camera has an 8MP resolution from a fixed focus f/1.8 lens. Both cameras can capture 1080P video at 30fps.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The 2024 Moto G Play is equipped with Corning Gorilla 3 glass and offers and an IP52 protection rating against water and dust. The phone uses a Snapdragon 680 4G processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Memory can be further increased for storing photos and other media via a microSD memory card slot. The 5000mAh battery boast a maximum battery life of 46 hours.

Only available in Sapphire Blue the Moto G Play 2024 goes on sale unlocked for $149.99 from February 8.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles