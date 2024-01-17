Motorola launches 50MP camera phone for just $150

Motorola has unveiled a budget cameraphone with a 50-megapixel main camera that will cost under $150 when it goes on sale in North America at the beginning of February.

The Moto G Play 2024 is meant, as its name suggests, to appeal as a media player as much as a phone - and boasts a 6.5in display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmost stereo speakers. The handset will be $20 cheaper than 2023 edition of this family of phones.

The rear camera uses Quad Pixel tech with 50MP camera to create 12.5-megapixel images using pixel binning, to improve lowlight performance. The lens offers phase detection autofocus and an f/1.8 maximum aperture. The front selfie camera has an 8MP resolution from a fixed focus f/1.8 lens. Both cameras can capture 1080P video at 30fps.

The 2024 Moto G Play is equipped with Corning Gorilla 3 glass and offers and an IP52 protection rating against water and dust. The phone uses a Snapdragon 680 4G processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Memory can be further increased for storing photos and other media via a microSD memory card slot. The 5000mAh battery boast a maximum battery life of 46 hours.

Only available in Sapphire Blue the Moto G Play 2024 goes on sale unlocked for $149.99 from February 8.