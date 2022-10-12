Monitor Madness! Don't miss out on these amazing Prime deals on stunning screens

By Ben Andrews
published

We've hunted out 5 of the very best monitor deals for every budget in the Prime Early Access Sale

Prime Early Access Sale monitor deals
(Image credit: Amazon, Future)

Amazon has started the holiday shopping season early this year with a brand new event, Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab). Much like its Prime Day summer sale, this new event will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members in just 15 countries, including the USA. 

Now that the event is well underway, we have seen a lot of amazing deals, with some of the very best being deals on computer monitors. From sub-$100 budget displays right up to jaw-dropping 49-inch ultra-wide screens; there's sure to be a monitor for you. This is our roundup of the best monitor Prime deals right now, but remember, these deals only last until midnight TONIGHT!

For more Prime deals, check out our Prime Early Access Sale hub - it's packed full of the amazing bargains just for you.

(opens in new tab)

Acer R240HY 23.8" Full HD monitor|was $149.99|now $94.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $55 Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? Based around an IPS LCD panel, this monitor should give you decent image quality, while its 1080p resolution is ideal for a screen this size. It even looks smart with those thin bezels. For under $100, it's a no-brainer.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Acer Nitro XV272U 27" QHD monitor|was $299.99|now $209.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $90 The only thing cheap about this stunning 2560x1440 27" display is the price - everything else has more in common with monitors costing over twice as much: IPS image quality, pre-calibrated color accuracy of Delta E<2, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and a mightily-impressive 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage. We can't overstate just how much of a bargain this monitor is!
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Dell U2720QM 27" 4K monitor|was $579.99|now $464.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $115 We're struggling to find a pro-grade 27-inch 4K screen that offers a better bang per buck than this Dell UltraSharp display. With DisplayHDR 400 certification, 95% DCI-P3 color coverage and USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, you're getting an awful lot of monitor for the money.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

ViewSonic VA3456 34" 21:9 ultrawide monitor|was $409.99|now $279.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $130 If you've got your heart set on a 21:9 ultrawide monitor and don't mind if it isn't curved, then this flat 34" offering is simply unbeatable for the money. It's IPS, HDR10 certified with a high 400cd/m2 max brightness, and there's even AMD FreeSync support for tear-free gaming.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Samsung S95UA 49" 32:9 super ultrawide monitor|was $1259.99|now $699.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $560 Monitors don't come much more impressive than this! The S95UA is a gargantuan 49 inches wide, with a 32:9 aspect ratio that's like placing two normal 16:9 widescreen displays side by side. 95% DCI-P3 color support, HDR and USB-C all help justify the price, which is now reduced by a whopping 44%.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

