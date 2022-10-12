Monitor Madness! Don't miss out on these amazing Prime deals on stunning screens

Amazon has started the holiday shopping season early this year with a brand new event, Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab). Much like its Prime Day summer sale, this new event will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members in just 15 countries, including the USA.

(opens in new tab) Acer R240HY 23.8" Full HD monitor| was $149.99 |now $94.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $55 Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? Based around an IPS LCD panel, this monitor should give you decent image quality, while its 1080p resolution is ideal for a screen this size. It even looks smart with those thin bezels. For under $100, it's a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV272U 27" QHD monitor| was $299.99 |now $209.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $90 The only thing cheap about this stunning 2560x1440 27" display is the price - everything else has more in common with monitors costing over twice as much: IPS image quality, pre-calibrated color accuracy of Delta E<2, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and a mightily-impressive 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage. We can't overstate just how much of a bargain this monitor is!

(opens in new tab) Dell U2720QM 27" 4K monitor| was $579.99 |now $464.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $115 We're struggling to find a pro-grade 27-inch 4K screen that offers a better bang per buck than this Dell UltraSharp display. With DisplayHDR 400 certification, 95% DCI-P3 color coverage and USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, you're getting an awful lot of monitor for the money.

(opens in new tab) ViewSonic VA3456 34" 21:9 ultrawide monitor| was $409.99 |now $279.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $130 If you've got your heart set on a 21:9 ultrawide monitor and don't mind if it isn't curved, then this flat 34" offering is simply unbeatable for the money. It's IPS, HDR10 certified with a high 400cd/m2 max brightness, and there's even AMD FreeSync support for tear-free gaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung S95UA 49" 32:9 super ultrawide monitor| was $1259.99 |now $699.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $560 Monitors don't come much more impressive than this! The S95UA is a gargantuan 49 inches wide, with a 32:9 aspect ratio that's like placing two normal 16:9 widescreen displays side by side. 95% DCI-P3 color support, HDR and USB-C all help justify the price, which is now reduced by a whopping 44%.

