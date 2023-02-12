Moment squeezes new 1.55x anamorphic camera phone lens into the market

Moment, the camera and video accessories manufacturer, has launched a new 1.55x anamorphic lens to add to the company's ever-increasing phone cinema range.

The Moment 1.55x Anamorphic lens (opens in new tab) is priced at $149.99 (approximately £123.53 / AU$215.73) and is the company's most ambitious aspect ratio for mobile filmmaking.

Inspired by the iconic 1.5x Iscorama 54, which was regarded as the most sought-after anamorphic lens adaptor in Hollywood, Moment has created a mobile anamorphic that produces a subtle blue flare combined with a gorgeous yellow / gold flare that brings a vibrant yet modern cinematic look to your mobile filmmaking.

Less sci-fi and more neutral, this combination gives you rich tones and golden flares, with an ultra-wide format that will take your videos to the next level. Whether shooting indoors or during golden hour this new lens will make your video pop like never before – take a look for yourself in the video below:

Bringing together an even wider frame, a truly unique flare, and a more stylized anamorphic look, this new lens goes back to that classic Hollywood look and emulates the 2.76:1 cinemascope ratio on your phone.

This new lens will work with any of Moment's M-Series phone cases (opens in new tab) and is fully compatible with the latest Apple and Google devices, and certainly is a contender for a spot in our best phone lenses (opens in new tab) guide.

Naturally, when you mount anamorphic lenses, it squeezes the picture by the equivariant lens number – in this case, 1.55x. Usually you would need to have a monitor that showed the correct 'de-squeeze' to be able to compose your shots.

Moment has thought about this little dilemma and has produced the Moment Pro Camera App that enables you to record and see the full 'de-squeeze' inside the app, along with cine controls to be able to record full production on your phone within the application.

However, if you're an Android user your only option for 'de-squeezing' footage is to put it through video editing software (opens in new tab) like Adobe Premiere Pro (opens in new tab) to be able to achieve the cinematic widescreen of 2.76:1.

