Insta360 unleashes AI to accelerate 360-degree editing in FREE software update

By
published

Editing 360-degree video can be daunting, but Insta360 is pushing more FREE features designed to make it simple

Insta360 AI app update
(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 has established itself at the forefront of the 360-degree camera market, and with this huge AI-powered software update it is making clear it intends to stay there.

The problem for 360-degree cameras is that most people still view the footage on 'flat' screens, which means it needs to be processed with a bit of thought. You need to decide where to point the camera after the fact.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

